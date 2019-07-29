DIBOLL — The Diboll ISD Board of Trustees approved a compensation plan giving an average of 8.7% salary increase to employees.
Katherina Crager, assistant superintendent of finance, led the board in the fourth budget workshop, covering expected revenue, expenditures and salary increases.
“If you think back, historically, we typically give a 2% raise, so 8% is going to be a significant amount, and it’s going to be a great thing for folks,” Crager said.
“Basically, any teacher that was with us last year and comes back this year under this plan is going to get, at worst, a $3,200 raise and, at best, a $7,040 raise,” board member Trey Wilkerson said.
Diboll ISD received $2.3 million that would be used for the compensation plan. Of that new money, 75% or $626,693.59 will be given to teachers, librarians, counselors and registered nurses, and 25% or $185,514.99 will be used for all other employees except administrators.
Administrative staff will receive $66,318.80. This adds to a $878,527.37 total increase in salaries.
Crager said the district will receive $3.3 million total local revenue collections, $15.9 million total state aid and $400,000 total federal aid for a total revenue and a budget of $19.7 million.
“While we didn’t want to be conservative on the compensation side — we wanted to give our employees the biggest amount of increase we could — we do want to be conservative on the expenditures side as far as committing recurring expenditures for future years,” Crager said.
She discussed with the board some projects that could be done through the additional funding from the state.
Some of the new projects and expenditures that the board approved include hiring two new police officers and an additional groundskeeper, irrigating ball fields, refinishing gym floors at the gyms at the junior high and high school, upgrading HVAC controls at the elementary and high school, carpeting the band hall, renovating the life skills building and more.
These projects totaled $838,000.
The board also approved expanding the definition of district employee to include independent educational contractors that directly serve DISD students.
“We consider these people part of our work family, so we wanted to expand the definition of parent to include these people so they would be able to afford themselves the opportunity to have their children enrolled in the pre-K program,” Superintendent Vicki Thomas said.
Thomas also announced that Chris Page and Michelle Weaver of the junior high school are retiring.
The board will meet on Aug. 6 to approve the 2019-20 tax rate.
