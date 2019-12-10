Aria and Allegra are 6-year-old St. Bernard siblings who grew up at Angelina Animal Hospital.
While the sisters spend most of their days playing and roaming on the nine acres of land owned by the clinic, they also have some serious work to do: The two work as blood donors for the hospital.
They are prepared for transfusion at any moment and don’t mind the procedure because they know that it comes with a lot of affection and treats, Lori Wareing, the lead veterinarian technician on staff, said.
“They know when they’re working; it’s amazing,” Wareing said. “We’ll put them up on this table and they don’t even care. They just sit there. They love people loving on them. So we just all go in and give them loves.”
When they’ve finished they get special treats and are most excited about that, she said.
Needing blood donations in emergency facilities is not uncommon, even in the animal treatment world. Some facilities have access to frozen blood stores to treat animals in emergency capacities, but the hospital keeps the two St. Bernards on staff, she said.
“We use St. Bernards because they’re a large-breed dog,” Wareing said. “Usually when you need to take blood you need to take around 150 to 250 milliliters a piece for each transfusion. So they have to be able to lose all that blood and have enough to sustain their own life.”
She said any large breed of dog will work, but they have just chosen St. Bernards. For cats or other animals it does get much more complicated, she said.
“Cats are very difficult. They have 12 blood types and you have to get very specific,” she said. “So if cats need a transfusion, that requires a referral to a specialist.”
Their workload is never certain, Dr. Lindsay Syler, the owner of the hospital and lead veterinarian, said. They may not be needed for months on end or be needed for several days in a row. If it is back-to-back they’ll be rotated in and out, Wareing said.
Aria and Allegra are kept as exceptionally healthy as possible and remain on preventative medication to ensure that they don’t pass on anything during a blood transfusion. They aren’t the first generation of blood donors and likely won’t be the last.
Dogs have seven different blood types but aren’t typically sensitive to the first blood transfusion, regardless of the type. It only becomes more complicated if they require more than one transfusion, she said.
Wareing wants people to understand that even if they don’t use the clinic for their regular treatments, it is capable of handling emergencies. If a dog is needing a transfusion, they just need to get to the hospital, where they’ll be taken care of, she said.
“In a pinch, we want people to know we’re here for them,” she said.
