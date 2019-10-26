Junior Achievement of Angelina College visited Brandon Elementary School on Friday to introduce third-graders to their city during JA Day.
JA is a volunteer-based organization where members of the community visit area schools to supplement teachers’ curriculum with important topics based around three pillars — financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship.
Executive director Staci Hodges said the organization is flexible based on what teachers need. At some schools, they run weeks-long programming, and in other schools, they pack their curriculum into a full JA Day.
“Today is JA in a city,” Hodges said. “It’s an intimate view of how the city works, how businesses and people manage money, how a city is organized.”
Hodges taught this class as a volunteer last year, and she said there are many examples that are on the students’ level, easy for them to digest.
Woodland Heights was the sponsor for Brandon’s JA Day. Amanda Anderson, assistant director of marketing, said the hospital supports the mission of JA.
“We believe in the mission of Junior Achievement, and we’re excited to be on this side of things with the volunteers in the classroom with the students,” Anderson said. “We enjoy the interaction with what JA can bring to a classroom — the real life scenarios, the workforce. Woodland Heights is proud to sponsor something that a student carry on for future needs in our community.”
Third-grade gifted and talented teachers Alex Cole and Brittany Durham said JA is an engaging experience for their students.
“It’s really cool watching them see all the different parts to a community, why a community is set up the way it is,” Durham said.
“(The students) are really enjoying learning about finances and the ways that they can use money,” Cole said. “It’s interesting to hear their responses because they’re connecting it to their parents and the things they do.”
Jessica Brown from Brookshire Brothers led the lesson in Cole’s class. She was speaking to the students about entrepreneurship. She went talked to the students about needs vs. wants and goods vs. services, and she asked the students to define entrepreneurship.
“A place that runs the business that gets the supplies that you need for the job,” 8-year-old Damarques Brooks guessed.
Brown had 9-year-old Za’nyah Edwards read the definition of what an entrepreneur is for the class.
“A person who starts a business,” Za’nyah said.
Entrepreneurship isn’t just for adults, Brown said.
“Do you think you as a student could be an entrepreneur?” Brown asked to a chorus of yesses. “You know better than anybody what kids like, so you as a kid could be an entrepreneur. You could come up with something you think every student in your school needs.”
Abby Todd with Gann Medford Realty led the lessons in reading teacher Julie Scott’s class. She was speaking about the difference between saving and donating, and she asked the class why they thought a business would save their money.
“So then if you need to buy something new, you already have the money to buy it,” 8-year-old Duke Carter said.
Then she asked why they thought a business would donate their money.
“If someone doesn’t have enough money and they need more money or something,” 8-year-old Jacob Robertson said.
“If you help the community you’re living in, you’re kind of helping yourself,” 8-year-old Cash Luker said.
“Right, you want your community to be successful so you can be successful,” Todd said. “If you had a bad day and you needed me to buy you lunch, and I bought you lunch and then you had a really great month, don’t you think you’d come and shop something with me?”
“So if I actually have a bad day, you’ll buy me lunch?” Cash asked.
“Oh, maybe,” Todd said, laughing.
