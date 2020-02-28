The Hudson Police Department and Angelina County Sheriff’s Office have charged two men in connection with the burglary of the fire station on State Highway 103 West.
Danny Dean Hughes, 25, and Ty Robert Glover, 22, were charged for property theft, Detective Kyle Wilson with the sheriff’s office said. Both men were already in custody because of prior offenses, he said.
Hughes was arrested Monday after police found 7.6 grams of meth in his residence, just a few doors down from the fire station, while conducting a search warrant, Wilson said. The charges for property theft were added last night, he said.
Glover was also arrested on Feb. 21 for credit card or debit card abuse and speeding 10% or more above the posted speed limit.
Detectives suspected Hughes and Glover because surveillance footage from a shop across the street showed two people going back and forth between the fire station and Hughes’ house, Wilson said.
“He lives two buildings over from the fire station,” Wilson said.
On Feb. 21 the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department announced via Facebook that $96,000 worth of equipment was stolen from their 103 West fire station some time between midday Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.
“Our station 2 is basically out of service right now because we have no equipment,” VFD captain Joe Burton, said at the time. “This means that if we have a fire on that side of town we can’t respond with any of those vehicles because we have no equipment.”
As of Friday they still hadn’t recovered all of the equipment. By Feb. 25 Hudson Fire reported that they’d recovered about 80% of their equipment and was able to put all three apparatus back in service.
