Lufkin police arrested one man following an assault at Ralph and Kacoo’s Saturday night.
Caleb Wade Carter faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the incident. County records indicate he posted bond the same day of his arrest on Feb. 8.
Officers were called to the restaurant in reference to a fight in progress. Upon arriving, they found a man lying on his back and his wife beside him. The man, identified as the victim in the assault, was just regaining consciousness from the assault, according to the affidavit for Carter's arrest. His wife said he had been unresponsive for a period of time after the assault.
The couple told officers that Carter and two other people approached them from behind and began to attack the man and others at their table. Another witness to the assault said Carter “sucker punched” the victim from behind, and his wife said Carter grabbed a glass bottle and began to strike him in the face and head multiple times, the affidavit states.
While this occurred, witnesses said the other men with Carter started to assault others at the victim’s table.
Officers noted the victim had multiple injuries on his head consistent with being hit by a glass bottle, according to the affidavit. Later, emergency room staff diagnosed the victim with a concussion.
