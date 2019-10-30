The Texas Department of Transportation and Morgan Insurance in Lufkin partnered together to put on the first “CarFit” event on Tuesday.
“We’re just trying to make sure that the people on the road are safe one hundred percent of the time,” Shawn Woods, an agent for Morgan Insurance who helped facilitate the CarFit, said. “Since November 2000 there has been a death on the road on Texas streets every single day.”
Qualified CarFit specialists spent two hours giving free safety checks to any vehicle that came to the Morgan Insurance’s parking lot. The specialists went through a 12-point checklist that covered mirrors, seats, lights, turn signals and more to determine the driver’s safety.
Cars were honking, revving their engines and flashing signals to the specialists for each test throughout the parking lot. In the event that someone had an issue, the specialists recommended they make a trip to the driver’s dealership to have those issues resolved.
“We are just wanting to make sure that they are safe in their vehicle,” Melissa McKnight, the traffic safety specialist for the Lufkin District and organizer of the event, said. “We know that there are a lot of things we have to navigate on the roadway so we want to make sure people are safe and feel comfortable in their vehicle.”
Ellen Hawkins was there to get her car fit. She was driving a relatively new vehicle and was happy with it because it did so well on the test. She had great visuals from each mirror and said that was one reason she enjoys her new vehicle more than the car she was driving before.
“It’s easier to see out of, my mirrors are better about blindspots, I really enjoy it,” she said.
TxDOT and Morgan Insurance hope to make this annual because it is an event that can really help people remain safe on Texas roads, Woods said. They also will hold a car seat fitting event in April in Hudson, he said. It would work similarly, but instead of being just for drivers, they’ll make sure that children are sitting in the right type of car seat and make sure those seats are properly installed.
“At that event, we will have families come and at that time we’ll inspect the car seats they currently have to make sure the children are properly fit for the correct car seat and that they are properly restrained in that car seat,” McKnight said.
For anyone who wants to get their car checked but were unaware of the CarFit event on Tuesday, they can contact McKnight to set up a one-on-one fitting, she said.
