Pineywoods Community Academy held a convocation for its 2019-20 school year, which will begin this Wednesday.
Director of Schools Ken Vaughn, wearing a referee’s stripes, said this year’s theme was the Olympics. The theme’s phrase was “I will find one and reach one.”
Vaughn gathered pictures of the leadership team from their childhood and their children and grandchildren.
“We had 96% pass the STAAR test,” Vaughn said. “We think we have done great, and we want you (teachers) to find, of that 4%, one more. Because if that was my baby, I wouldn’t want you giving up. If that was your baby, would you want someone giving up?
“The Olympics are coming up in 2020, and we’re going to make academic Olympians. That’s our goal.”
One of the important takeaways of convocation for high school principal Lacey Coleman was Vaughn’s emphasis on teachers taking care of themselves.
“He reminded us that we need to be taking care of ourselves so that we can step out and take care of others,” Coleman said. “Seeing our own kiddos up there on that screen really puts it into perspective. What we’re doing for other people’s kids, is what our teachers are doing for our babies along the way.
“If your family is a driving factor in you doing what you do, then you’re honoring them by continuing to do this and continuing to push forward.”
She said the Olympian theme was an exciting way to start the year. This is Coleman’s first year as high school principal. Last year she was assistant principal.
“I’m excited to step in, bring some new ideas, take the reins and see what we can make happen this year,” she said. “I just want to continue to cultivate a growth mindset, getting moving. Moving people from just the basics into how we can take our kiddos and really cultivate the creative thinkers. Helping kiddos really think outside the box.”
Fourth-grade ELA teacher Jamie Johnson said the most exciting part of the convocation was to see the growth of the school, especially as a 15-year teacher at PCA.
“Seeing the growth of the school and seeing it in number form is really exciting for me,” she said. “The other piece is, truly knowing that we are touching those kids and making a difference in their lives and knowing that for some of the students, we are the only constants in their lives — that positive role model, that positive backbone for them.”
Johnson and a few other PCA teachers recently presented at a TEKs state convention about their reading and writing strategies. Johnson said the major changes in the ELA department was spurred by a period of being burned out as teachers.
“We were in a really dark place with our teaching,” Johnson said. “We were ready to get out of the whole profession. We were so burnt. It wasn’t our kids. It truly kind of fell on our own shoulders, and we knew we needed to make a change.”
The teachers attended a week-long teachers’ workshop that truly inspired them. One of the things that came from that inspiration was a writing boot camp where teachers transform their rooms into STAAR-focused, interactive games that help students review while having fun.
Vaughn said the school is excited to usher in a new year with exciting growth and improvements coming soon. Vaughn said the school is looking into building a new high school to accommodate growth, and it is looking forward to continue to cultivate its relationship with Angelina College.
Around 50% of students at PCA graduate with an associate’s degree, 60% with either a degree or a certificate and 80% with some college coursework.
Vaughn said the board also recently approved a 7.5% average raise for teachers and staff.
“It’s amazing what we’re able to accomplish with the board,” Vaughn said. “Even though House Bill 3 didn’t cover the administrators or teachers that were coming in new to us, we did. Our board was adamant about taking care of all of our people.”
As a final note, Vaughn asked that drivers pay close attention this week as school begins again.
“Parents, adults slow down,” he said. “Take a moment. There are going to be people who don’t know what they’re doing. Brand new pre-K mamas and daddies that are trying to get this thing figured out. Be patient. You will get to work, even if it’s a little late. You’re going to be alright. Slow down. Watch out for kids who are going to be excited to get to school, some of them walking.”
