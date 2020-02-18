Central High School 10th-grader Grace Brown has been nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence.
The award is given for “outstanding academic achievement, leadership potential and determination to serve humanity in the field of medicine.”
“We believe it is unacceptable that so many of America’s highest potential students never fulfill their dream of entering the medical profession because they lack resources, direction, self-confidence or guidance,” the website reads. “This is especially dangerous at a time when our country desperately needs more physicians and medical scientists.”
The National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists created the congress to help solve this problem by “gathering many of the country’s finest high school students who aspire to careers in medicine and singling them out for special recognition and ongoing membership.”
Grace will travel this summer to Lowell, Massachusetts, to attend the congress, and the award will be announced on the last day. She said she is excited to learn from professionals and ask questions about their career journey.
She and other students will be able to view a surgery and have an opportunity to submit questions for the surgeon to answer in real time, learn about state-of-the-art diagnostic tools, meet other students aspiring to be in the medical field and more during the congress.
Speakers include Nobel Prize Laureates, medical school deans, leaders from private industry and leaders in medical research and cutting-edge technology.
Grace said she first became interested in the medical field when she learned about sports medicine and animal medicine in an eighth-grade career tech class.
“I like helping people,” Grace said. “I think sports medicine would keep me moving and active, like if I was a physical therapist or a sports medicine doctor. If I could go to track meets and work, that sounds pretty cool.”
Grace’s parents, Brianna and Andy Brown, said they had never heard of the congress until they received a letter inviting Grace to attend.
“They found us,” Andy said. “We’re excited for Grace. We think it’s a great opportunity.”
“We’re definitely very, very proud,” Brianna said.
High school principal Miguel Garza said he gets excited anytime a student finds a vision to pursue after high school so the school can get a better idea how to help them achieve their goals.
“I think it’s great that Central offers different sports, extracurricular activities that can spark interest in our young people that they can grow from and perhaps bring about a career for their future,” said Anita Byrd, district director of curriculum and special programs. “That makes me feel like Central is very successful when we have success stories like that of Grace.”
