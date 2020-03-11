DIBOLL — The Diboll City Council on Tuesday approved warranty deeds on two parcels of land that were donated to the city by residents for the extension of Lumberjack Drive.
The city decided to deed the land to the Texas Department of Transportation to be used as a part of the I-69 project. This will put TxDOT in charge of constructing the road in the city.
“We’re taking the two pieces of property, combining it into one called Parcel 87, and with your approval tonight, I’ll sign the documents turning it over to the state of Texas,” city manager Gerry Boren said.
The whole extension will be about 860 feet, council member Daniel Lopez clarified.
TxDOT expects to finish the U.S. Highway 59 bypass in four years, Boren said in an earlier interview with The Lufkin Daily News. The bypass will direct traffic around Diboll instead of through it and the extension will connect Lumberjack Drive to the bypass exits.
This should save the city about half a million dollars, Boren said.
Boren also took time at the end of the meeting to discuss the city’s developing response to COVID-19, the coronavirus. He said city officials were trying to be proactive, rather than reactive.
He said he wants to work with the Angelina County & Cities Health District to put together a feasible plan for the city to operate under.
They’re considering shutting down court until the outbreaks in the state have been resolved, especially since they have several people from Houston they’d be trying, he said. They’ve also begun implementing policies with city staff to prevent the spread of germs and are looking at ways to let people work from home, rather than coming into the office.
“In East Texas we like to say we’re behind the Iron Curtain, but I don’t think we are with this,” Lopez said.
The city hopes to have more plans set in stone by the end of the week, Boren said.
In other business, the council also approved the 2020 investment policy.
