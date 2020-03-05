Angelina County’s Republican primary election has two runoffs to settle in May.
Early voting for the primary elections begins May 18 and will continue until May 22. Election day is May 26. Those interested in voting in the runoffs may register to vote until April 27.
Incumbent Precinct 1 County Commissioner Greg Harrison and challenger Steve Allen will face off for that position after they received 2,050 and 1,850 votes, respectively, on Tuesday night. John Vaughn finished third with 522 votes.
The Precinct 2 Constable runoff race is between incumbent Trae Trevathan, who drew 1,783 votes, and Danny Anders who drew 1,317. Dennis Cochran John Vaughn finished third with 1,115 votes.
No Democratic candidates signed up for county elections this year. Thus, whichever candidates win in the runoffs will secure their position beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
Voting locations are still to be determined for the runoffs. Because both elections concern only certain precincts, there may be fewer polling places.
“We might not have to do as big of an election because there will be plenty of precincts that won’t be involved,” said Connie Brown, assistant elections administrator for the county.
