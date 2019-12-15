Manhattan Fine Dining will be offering a free spaghetti and meatballs meal from 2-4:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Owner Destin Sabani said the restaurant has offered this meal for several years now, and they fed nearly 500 people last year.
“I think there’s a big need here,” Sabani said. “There are so many who need help, and we can feed them and let them know that they are not forgotten or left out.”
Making people feel happy and welcome during the holidays is something Sabani is passionate about.
“I find pleasure when I am able to help somebody,” he said. “I think everybody needs to do their civic duties for the community. I am just trying to do my part.”
Many of Sabani’s employees and even members of his own family help during the Christmas Eve meal.
This year, Grandough Baking Co. will be donating 250 cookies to go along with the meal. Owner Justin Kezar said the company enjoys giving back to the community.
“We’re blessed, so therefore we want to be a blessing,” Kezar said. “We’ve done this for at least the last four or five years. It’s always nice to be able to give back a little bit. A cookie doesn’t sound like much, but I know people enjoy it.”
Kezar also said it’s good for small businesses to keep in mind that it is the communities they are in that keep them in business, so it’s always important to give back and replant that seed.
