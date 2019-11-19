Brookshire Brothers is inviting the community to participate in its Brown Bags of Hope and Help a Neighbor in Need programs during this holiday season.
Help a Neighbor in Need is a new project that operates in stores with delis during the holiday months ending in early January. Customers and organizations have the opportunity to purchase a complete, hot holiday dinner for those who may go without this season.
The Brown Bags of Hope program is a year round project where customers can purchase one of seven different types of bags containing food stuffs, toiletries, school supplies, cooking essentials and more for $10.
“It aligns with our company’s purpose and core values of giving back as a community grocer,” said Sally Alvis, senior director of marketing and public relations. “It’s a partnership between Brookshire Brothers and our customers because our customers purchase the brown bags.”
More than 100 Brookshire Brothers locations have donated 11,000 bags and counting across the company’s market area. One bag could feed a family at least one or two meals, Alvis said.
Each store chooses the organizations it gives to. Scott Berger, store director of Brookshire Brothers Gaslight in Lufkin, said his store rotates who they donate to. They have donated to the Christian Information and Service Center, Central High School, Lufkin Middle School, the Women’s Shelter and more.
“We have a lot of people who are very giving in Angelina County, especially during the holiday times,” Berger said. “They go above and beyond what’s in their means.”
Because they are financially able to help, they will, and they will enjoy helping, he said. Many elderly customers will also donate, even though they are on fixed incomes themselves.
“I enjoy working for a company that gives back to the community,” Berger said. “We have a platform — we feed people. It’s nice to see that our customers are helping us be able to do this.”
The company has held campaigns where it matches the donations made by its customers. Alvis said the company tries to allow its stores to identify the needs of their communities. For example, the Brookshire Brothers location in Diboll donates to organizations in Diboll and the Zavalla location donates to the local food pantry.
At one point, Alvis sat down with school counselors to find out how best the company could assist the schools with kids in need.
“One of the things the counselors kept bringing up is that they have kids who need hygiene items and school supplies in addition to food, so we developed bags that have hygiene items and school supplies,” she said. “We really push those bags during the back to school period in August and January.”
The bags can be purchased at the checkout counters at most Brookshire Brothers locations.
