Thousands of East Texans regularly drive on major and minor roadways throughout the region.
Many of those drivers know who funds the maintenance of those roads. Some know the contractors who do the work. Few know that a homegrown Lufkin-based company regularly connects most contractors with a large majority of the materials needed to build those roads.
“We supply aggregates and materials to many different customers,” Gene Carrier, the president of East Texas Asphalt Company Management, said.
“And it’s not just highway work, but oil field construction, dams, site work. The materials we handle from sand through big boulders they put in for core … that goes into spillways. We do every type of aggregate.”
While they do utilize the rock and oil they bring into the region from major producers, Carrier believes the company functions more as a transportation company than anything else.
“We produce hot-mix asphalts, pavement for highways for road construction,” Carrier said. “We sell to state, cities and contractors. We also have several rail yards scattered here (Lufkin), Livingston, Crockett, one in San Augustine County, one up in Shelby County. We have another company in Shreveport, Louisiana.”
East Texas Asphalt Company started in 1959 as a part of Moore Brothers Construction Company and Lufkin Ready-Mix. Both were largely supported by Arthur Temple and the Temple family.
In the 1980s, the asphalt company bought out their shares but remained close with Moore Brothers, Carrier said. They now employ a little more than 50 people and own four hot-mix plants and six rail sidings — that includes the work they do in western Louisiana with their company West Louisiana Aggregates and Aggregate Rail Cars.
Carrier has watched the company grow from when he first started to where it is now.
He began in 1979 as an accountant, and as he learned more about the business, he grew to love it more than he ever did accounting. His longevity with the company is a story most of their workforce can tell: They don’t deal with heavy turnover and like to grow their workforce from the ground up.
“We were a lot smaller in 1985. Our sales were a lot less,” he said. “We sell probably more in a couple weeks now than we did in a whole year back then. It’s pretty big.”
He sees opportunities for expansion in the future, but doesn’t anticipate the company will chase them aggressively.
“We don’t have to keep expanding. We take care of what we have, but if we need to expand into another market, we will,” he said.
They’re one of the largest consumers of rock from the largest quarries in the area, Carrier said. Because they require so much rock to supply the aggregate they do, they’ve been forced to source rocks from Little Rock, Bridgeport, Marble Falls, San Antonio, Bridge Town and other areas, Carrier said.
On a similar note, they’re also huge oil consumers and work with massive oil refineries like Valero, Exxon and Shell.
“I tell everybody that we’re not in the material business, we’re in the transportation business,” he said. “We get in all our rock by train and ship it out by truck. So we’re very transportation-oriented. ... We’re one of Union Pacific’s biggest customers in the whole Union Pacific network.
“It’s pretty phenomenal.”
Fifty-four Lufkin District projects were halted in the late 1990s because they relied on East Texas Asphalt, Carrier said. The company relied on the Union Pacific Railroad Company, which had just merged with the Southern Pacific Railroad company in 1996, for the delivery of 7,000 cars.
Those cars were stopped up in Houston, which effectively halted road work in the Lufkin District, he said.
While they have plenty of competition in the region, Carrier confidently said that in one way or another, their product is what has been used to build or maintain local roads.
“We’ve paved just about every area you drive on,” he said.
