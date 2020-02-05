Tresten Gray’s family testified Tuesday in the sentencing phase of 20-year-old Cedarrius Blake’s murder trial.
Blake pleaded guilty on Dec. 19, 2019, to shooting and killing Gray, 26, in the morning of Dec. 24, 2017.
His trial began in state District Judge Paul White’s court is to determine his sentence. The punishment range for Blake’s charge is five to 99 years or life in prison.
Prosecutors Amber Bewley and Ken Dies called Gray’s 7-year-old son to testify first. Her son said his mother was nice to him and his younger sister. He said when he learned Gray died thatt he began to cry.
Gray’s son said he still thinks about her at school and at Christmas, and that he loved her and misses her. He said Blake was around a lot and often would babysit him. He was upset at Blake for killing his mother.
Gray’s younger sister spoke highly of her during her testimony.
“My big sister was a very genuine and nice young lady,” she said. “She would do anything for her family, including her babies. She was very protective of me and my sister.”
Gray’s sister was aware of Blake and Gray’s relationship before the shooting and said Blake seemed friendly, and that they seemed to love one another. She did suspect he might have been involved in narcotics, but never asked him about it.
Blake’s attorney, Ryan Deaton, said his client was 17 at the time of he shooting. Gray’s sister said he lied about his age to them, telling them he was 22.
The holidays hadn’t been the same since Gray’s death, her sister said.
“We don’t celebrate like we used to,” she said. “We’re not in the spirit anymore.”
Dr. Tommy Brown, a forensic pathologist, went over Gray’s autopsy and noted there were seven wounds counted on her body and four bullets located. No illicit substances were found in her system, according to the toxicology report.
Two witnesses that were in a nearby home at the time of the shooting also testified. Gray was found in her vehicle in the 200 block of Tripletree Road the day of her death after hearing a series of gunshots.
The witnesses found her face down, her legs in the driver’s seat of her vehicle and her head in the passenger’s seat, with the driver’s side window rolled down. One witness also saw vehicle leaving the scene.
The 911 call a witness made was played for the court.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office detective Kyle Wilson, who responded to the shooting, went over photographs taken of the scene and reviewed footage taken on his dashcam during the response. In the footage, Wilson noted Gray still had a pulse when she was located and asked for EMS to hurry to the scene.
The prosecution also submitted several pieces into evidence, including the gun used in the killing and Blake’s guilty plea made Dec. 19, 2019.
