The Angelina Arts Alliance held a public forum on Tuesday night regarding the concept of a cultural district in downtown Lufkin.
“I think the weather tonight kept some people at home, but I think the conversation is becoming more meaningful,” Arts Alliance director Jennifer Allen said. “It’s more rich in terms of what people are wanting in Lufkin regarding the arts.”
The Arts Alliance brought in Suzanne Smith, the founder of Social Impact Architects, a nonprofit strategic planning organization, to conduct a public hearing formatted similarly to a focus group. She sought specific input from the attendees by asking pointed questions about the alliance’s assets, challenges, priorities and what far out goals to consider.
Patricia McKenzie urged those in the audience to take their priorities to the Lufkin City Council, especially in light of the Capital Improvement Plan.
“Some of these people don’t know about the Capital Improvement Plan of the city of Lufkin,” she said. “And if they did, they would be at city council meetings telling them, ‘Don’t waste your bond money on a streetscape because it’s not going to do anything to improve or enhance the downtown.’ Their concern needs to be taken to a city council meeting. Because a council does have a CIP and it is not going to help you with those things you are putting on that paper unless you bring it to their attention.”
The discussion began by focusing on the things that the Arts Alliance and The Pines Theater are doing well and what they could do better. The assets included things like having a variety of artists, the exposure to different arts it gives viewers, integrity and support.
However, it was pointed out that while there are a diverse set of shows, they are not reaching the entire community. Roy Reyes asked why there were little to no Latino or Hispanic performances, especially given that close to 30% of Lufkin’s population is Latino or Hispanic.
Participants also agreed there needed to be more shows, more local artists and less expensive tickets.
Smith opened up the discussion more to learn what participants would also like to see downtown. Someone pointed out that they would like to see outdoor venues utilized more often — the city has two outdoor amphitheaters, one at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center and the other at city hall.
They also said they’d like to see more entertainment options for high school kids, college-aged adults and young professionals. Overall, they agreed that more youth input was wanted and needed for an improvement downtown, in the Arts Alliance and The Pines Theater.
“All of these talking points, all of these ideas will be a part of our long-term plan,” Allen said. “And we will be able to take action on those points which are the most logical and are the most urgent.”
For example, she believes that making the programming more accessible, more frequent and having more that appeals to a younger audience are major things to consider in audience development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.