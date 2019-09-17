Age: 17
School: Central High School
College/professional plans: I plan on attending either Freed Hardeman or Harding University and becoming a physical therapist.
What is your funniest memory of your time in high school? The summer after my sophomore year I was eating a hamburger and swallowed my metal retainer. Four days after this happened, I was supposed to be going on a mission trip to India, but my mom wasn’t going to let me go until it “passed.”
Favorite form of social media? Why? Pinterest because I love finding creative and inspiring things. Pinterest has already caused to me have my dream house in mind.
If you could choose the class graduation song, what would it be? Why? “Never Grow Up” by Taylor Swift because I have an emotional attachment to that song because of my mother. When the song first came out, I was about 9 years old. I remember my mom buying the album and listening to the song while we were talking in her room, and she just looked at me and told me that I’d be grown up very soon. I never realized how soon until now, nine years later.
What would you change about your cafeteria menu? I would definitely add some Chick-fil-A on the menu and, of course, the Chick-fil-A sauce.
How would you describe your hometown to a stranger? I’d say that it’s a small place where practically everyone knows everyone. We have a unique downtown area with our own classic theater, cute shops and a coffee house. Christmas is the place to be in Lufkin with so many events like the lighting of Rudolph, my favorite part of Thanksgiving break.
Have you changed since freshman year? I’ve grown more confident in myself, but most importantly my faith. I’m even more joyful and full of love love and compassion for helping others.
If you could change something about the world, what would you change? I know it’s a cliche answer, but I’d add more sunshine and kindness. I love seeing others smile because joy is so contagious! Our world would be so much better with more happy faces.
What advice would you give your freshman self? I would tell myself to not be so anxious. Of course grades are important, but true happiness is important as well. Don’t make school No. 1. Make God No. 1. There, and there only, will you find your true happiness.
Which of your teachers has inspired you? Why? In my lifetime I have had a plethora of teachers and administrators who have motivated and inspired me. Some teachers who’ve helped me grow a lot in high school are Mrs. Kimberly Morton, Mrs. Kristin Frankens, Mrs. Malinda Compton and Ms. Ashley Curry. She’s always more than willing to listen to my problems or worries and make me laugh! She’s what all teachers should strive to be for students and that’s a role model.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.