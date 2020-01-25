Coston Elementary School students spent their Friday morning connecting with the community and learning all about it during College and Career Day.
“To me, the belief system starts here at the elementary school level,” counselor April Pleasant said. “It’s so important to explore careers and get them excited now.”
Pleasant said they wanted to expose the students to as many new careers and college opportunities as possible, especially because the school has a high percentage of low socioeconomic students.
“If we don’t expose them to (the different opportunities), they’ll never know what’s out there,” Plesant said. “I still have kids from 10 years ago who come to me and say, ‘I still want to be an anthropologist!’
“They don’t even know what that word is until they’re exposed.”
There was a wide range of professionals who attended. Professor Mike Read from the Stephen F. Austin State University geology department spoke to the students all about what geology is and how a geologist’s job might be different than they expect.
“What do you think geologists do?” Read asked the students.
“Ya’ll look at rocks?”
“Ya’ll try to find stuff?”
“You find fossils?”
“You find cool stuff and then you sometimes put them in book?”
Read said all of those assessments were correct. He said geologists look at rocks, but it’s more than just rocks. He is a paleontologist. However, he doesn’t study dinosaurs. He studies tiny fossils about sand-sized that can only be seen by high-powered microscopes.
Geologists work all around the world (and even on the moon), and they use tools like a rock hammer and a Brunton Compass.
“A geologist’s compass does much more than just help us navigate,” Read said. “You can see these little bubbles in it that move around as I tilt it. This helps me measure the angle rocks are tilting.”
The compass also has a mirror on it that Read said even his college students couldn’t guess what it is used for. Read demonstrated how the mirror is used to view the compass’s reflection from many directions.
“I’ve got a mystery for ya’ll,” Read said. “Because one thing that geologists are in addition to being scientists is we’re basically detectives. We’re always trying to solve mysteries because the rocks don’t talk to us, right? We’ve got to get information from them.”
The clues they collect add up to being able to solve geological problems, he said. And he taught the students about identifying different minerals and had them try to identify three different minerals that looked very similar.
Capt. Ray Cole with the Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue Venom Response Team spoke to the students, as well. He said you might not think snakes and the fire department go together, but he is trained to handle venomous and non-venomous snakes of many kinds.
“Do you like his mustache?” Cole asked as he brought a large common boa around to the students.
“No, no, no!” one student said as he scurried away from the snake.
“He’s cute! I want one,” another student said as she bravely approached the boa.
Cole also presented a speckled king snake, a snake he said was common in Deep East Texas. They asked him if he had ever been bitten by a snake, and he said plenty of times, but never by a venomous snake.
The students asked Cole if he could capture a venomous snake without killing it, and he said they never kill snakes. They always release them into the wild, as long as they are native to the area.
“How do you hold a snake?” one student asked.
“The best thing if you don’t know anything about them is don’t touch them,” he said. “Every one of the snakes I have up here can and will bite. They just have different temperaments and defensive patterns.”
Sgt. Travis Strickland and Detective Cody Jackson with Lufkin Police Department talked to the students about the LPD Special Services Division SWAT team. They showed them the armored BATT-X vehicle that they used and demonstrated how they protect themselves with bullet-proof shields.
“That covers Isaac’s entire body!” one student said as the shield was passed around.
“It’s kind of heavy but not super heavy,” another said confidently.
“Back in the Roman days, the soldiers used shields and different techniques in battle with arrows and swords,” Strickland told the students. “A lot of those tactics from then, we actually still use today with these shields.”
He demonstrated how he and Jackson might stand together, interlocking shields and using their weapons on the outside. One person might have to use his or her weapon with a non-dominant hand.
“Do ya’ll have grenade launchers?” one student asked.
“No, but we have gas launchers and 40-mm baton launchers,” Strickland said.
The LPD SWAT team is made up of 21 men and women who can respond to emergency situations in any county in the region.
