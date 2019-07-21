Efforts by the Ellen Trout Zoo to revitalize the Louisiana Pine Snake Population is proving fruitful, zoo director Gordon Henley said.
“The big news is that they are surviving and now they’re at a point where they have begun to reproduce,” he said.
In 2013, it was big news that the snakes had begun to reproduce in captivity, but in that time the zoo has managed to introduce 100 snakes into the wild. Now those snakes have begun to reproduce themselves.
For the first time in 12 years, conservation crews discovered a snake they have not seen before, Henley said. They believe it is the offspring of one of the 100 they released in the wild, he said.
“There was a lot of discussion that it may have lost it’s pet tag ... because sometimes those transponders will work their way out of the insertion route and fall out,” Henley said. “But DNA analysis show that was not a released snake. That’s a new snake. That means that there was a snake population existing in that location when it was selected for the release site or they’re breeding.
“They haven’t determined the male yet, and that means one of two things: We need to refine the process of determining parentage with them or that there is a wild pine snake population out there somewhere.”
In October of 2018, they also found a mother with eggs, the first time this has been seen in the wild in many years.
It has been at least a decade since a wild Louisiana Pine Snake has been discovered, and the snake was put on the national threatened species list because of a belief they were disappearing quickly.
Meanwhile, 50 of their adults have bred and there are currently 25 eggs that crews are waiting for to hatch. This means results look positive for their goal of reaching 100 snakes in their captive population by October, Henley said.
While the zoo will not be able to release a group as originally planned, Henley said they welcome the increasing numbers, regardless, and will make the room for them in captivity if they must.
