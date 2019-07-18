The Texas Departmert of Public Safety arrested a manager at the Generator Supercenter of Lufkin Monday on a charge of insurance fraud.
Jerome Denaze Rogers Jr. is charged with insurance fraud in an amount between $30,000 and $150,000. Following his arrest Monday, he posted bond and was released from the Angelina County Jail Tuesday.
An agent with the National Insurance Crime Bureau contacted a special agent with the Texas Department of Public Safety earlier this year concerning a suspected insurance fraud on Rogers’ part, the affidavit for Rogers’ arrest states. On July 4 of 2018, Lufkin police responded to a possible burglary and incident of criminal mischief reported at Generator Supercenter, where Rogers said numerous items were damaged, including two generators that cost $32,224.66 collectively. The NICB agent suspected the damage to the generators may have occurred after the burglary, the affidavit states.
The DPS agent spoke with LPD officers regarding the burglary. A citizen had contacted the police about the possible break-in and officers arrived on the scene to take photos of the possible burglary. Rogers himself arrived as officers investigated and documented damages at the shop; the initial LPD report didn’t include the two generators Rogers claimed were damaged in the burglary.
While reviewing the photos LPD took of the scene of the suspected burglary, the DPS agent noted only one generator appeared. This generator was a different model from the ones Rogers filed a claim on. A second generator was observed in a warehouse of the building that was undisturbed in the suspected burglary. The investigating LPD officer said it appeared neither of the other two generators listed as damaged were near the damaged portion of the building.
Further, the DPS agent reviewed an investigation made by Farmers Insurance on the matter in which witnesses said only one generator had been damaged. The agent later spoke with the witnesses to verify their statements.
Later, the DPS and NICB agents interviewed Rogers at Generator Supercenter, wherein he eventually confessed to the insurance fraud, and explained he had used a tractor with forks to damage the generator. Rogers also said he had gotten the idea to commit the fraud from a representative of the brand of generators and had gone over the idea with a work associate.
