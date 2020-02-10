The second week of February has been celebrated as National School Counseling Week since 2006. This year’s theme is “Helping Build Better Humans.”
A school counselor’s job looks very different depending on the day and especially depending on the school. Each district has a different role for its counselors.
Larger districts have more counselors and more specialized positions. Smaller districts have less resources and often require counselors to wear many hats.
Zavalla ISD’s Kelli Collins has been working as a counselor since 2014 and has taught even longer. However, she didn’t originally plan to be in education.
“I was going to school for pre-med, and I found out I was expecting our first child,” Collins said. “There’s no way I could have done that.”
So Collins graduated with a degree in biology and math, and a next-door neighbor recommended she teach, even setting up an interview for her at Lufkin ISD.
“So I got a job teaching math,” Collins said. “I’ve always been good at it, but teaching was not what I would have thought of myself as doing.”
It wasn’t long before Collins started to thrive. She said she always imagined she would be in a position to help people.
A few years and job changes later, Collins’ administrator encouraged her to pursue a master’s degree for counseling.
“I guess because of my mathematical mind, academic counseling is my forte,” she said. “I was in a school district where I was able to use my academic skills, and it encouraged me because they didn’t have a counselor there.”
So with four kids, including a 3-year-old and a 13-year-old, Collins went back to school. She said the experience taught her a lot about what students go through today and another avenue to relate to the students she would be helping.
“This was in 2013, when online schooling became more accessible,” she said. “It was an incredible learning experience and great opportunity because everything these days is online. Going through that program not only got me my master’s, but it gave me the opportunity to experience what our kids are living.”
This is her second year at Zavalla ISD. She is the only counselor for the district, and when asked what she does, she said just about everything.
Her job differs from day to day but often includes organizing testing, setting schedules, fixing schedules, introducing new students, learning new systems like PEIMS coding, helping students find and fill out scholarships, working with students who have behavioral problems and more.
“Really, truly, I feel like I’m a traffic director,” Collins said. “They come to me thinking I have all the answers, and I simply point them in the right direction.”
Luckily, Collins said she enjoys learning and adapting to the jack-of-all trades situations.
There isn’t a class you can take to learn what you need to be a counselor in a small district, Collins said. You have to learn the tricks of the trade for yourself.
“Make friends with other counselors,” Collins said. “They’re going to be your greatest resource in everything that you do. The books are such a small part of what you’re going to do in real life.
“We all are counselors whether we have the degree or not. We are all a counselor to kids. You’ve got to have a heart to help, and you’ve got to go with the flow.”
