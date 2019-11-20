Authorities captured Nathan Lamar, a suspect in several vehicle thefts, early Wednesday night in the attic of a home he had broken into, according to Sheriff Greg Sanches.
Deputies responded to the home along with Lufkin police, and after a thorough investigation of the home, found Lamar in the attic.
Prior to his arrest, the sheriff's office reported Lamar was armed and dangerous. ACSO Capt. Alton Lenderman said he had a rifle at one point during the search and fired on deputies.
Lenderman also said Lamar is the suspect in a trio of vehicle thefts that occurred at a business in the 11000 block of FM 2021 that was reported around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. One of the vehicles was later located, according to the sheriff's office report on the thefts.
The Angelina County Sheriff's Office and other agencies spent several hours Wednesday searching for Lamar at Ransom Brown Road and FM 2021.
One witness on the scene said they found a subject matching Lamar's description in their yard at 8:30 a.m. while they were out feeding their dogs. They confronted him and told him he needed to get off their property.
“I said, ‘Who in the (expletive) are you and what are you doing on my property?’” the witness said. “And he said, ‘Well me and my brother were in a wreck and cops took him to jail and I need a ride to my grandma’s house.’”
The witness denied the man's request but did get him a glass of water when he asked. They told the suspect he had better start walking toward his grandma’s house and see if a driver would pick him up.
“As soon as he got right past that pole he jumped the fence and immediately began running into the woods,” the witness said.
The witness then went to look in their shed, which the suspect had been near and found a duffel bag with a hoodie and several random items, they said. The witness said she called the police and gave the duffel bag to them when they arrived.
In addition to ACSO the Lufkin Police Special Response Team responded to the area. Lenderman said K9 units are searched the area and thermal imaging was also used as the sun set. The search continued through the night. By 7 p.m., Sanches said Lamar had been taken into custody.
Lamar has one prior arrest in Angelina County for possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia earlier this year on July 22. He later posted a $500 bond the same day he was booked into the jail.
He was waiting to be booked in the Angelina County Jail Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.