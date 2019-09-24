Angelina County Commissioners on Tuesday passed the 2020 tax rate and budget as originally proposed by County Judge Don Lymbery.
That tax rate is 43 cents per $100. That rate would produce an 8.96% increase in revenue from the 2019 budget, raising an additional $1,454,064.
The vote on that proposal was 3-2, with Greg Harrison and Terry Pitts voting with Lymbery. Kermit Kennedy and Bobby Cheshire voted against the proposal.
