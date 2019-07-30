The Retired School Personnel of Angelina County held an open meeting for retired, soon-to-be retired and active teachers Monday morning, briefing teachers on their retirement and things to pay attention to this year.
Glenna Santo, the chair for the Texas Retired Teachers Association State Retirement Education Committee, spoke for the majority of the meeting. She covered a multitude of topics related to the Texas Retirement System and the Texas Legislature.
“I am a teacher; I am an educator,” Santo told the group. “I am not a financial planner or adviser, so the information I’m going to share with you is strictly the factual information about our retirement system.”
However, as she has retired twice from TRS, she has experience, Santo said.
She started by explaining the three players in the system. As the first player, the Texas Legislature is made up of 183 elected individuals who determine how the TRS operates in Texas, Santo said.
“Since 2005, our benefits have been changed eight times,” Santo said. “This does not include the changes that are going to occur this year.”
The Legislature established the second player, the TRS, in 1935. It currently provides a defined benefit plan, which is a plan that is guaranteed for life with an annuity based on years of service and salary, Santo said. In the past, there has been some legislation wanting to change the plan to a defined contribution plan, which is based on your contributions and has no guarantee.
“When you retire, whatever you have received, you will receive until you die; it doesn’t change,” she said. “Defined contributions are a great way to enhance your savings for retirement, but they should not be the bedrock of your retirement plan.”
Social Security is an example of a defined benefit plan.
The TRS also administers health care benefits for active teachers. It also administers health care benefits for retirees, but Santo said there is no continuing obligation, no mandate, for TRS to provide retiree health care. It is only based on what the Texas Legislature provides in terms of funding.
In the event that the Texas Legislature decides not to fund TRS, teachers would have to find alternative health care through services like Medicare.
The third player in this system is the Texas Retired Teachers Association, Santo said. In 1995, the Texas Legislature took away the TRS’ ability to advocate on its own behalf. The advocacy is then left to organizations like TRTA, which is the only organization in Austin directly focused on legislative issues affecting retirees, Santo said.
Then Santo moved to discussing the features and benefits of the retirement system. She discussed recent changes that have been made to the retirement system, like the membership tier.
“As of September 1, 2014, they got rid of a lot of the things that we thought were givens, in terms of the rule of 80 and taking our top three wages/years of salaries and calculating those,” Santo said. “They came up with something totally different. The idea that you’re grandfathered still is part of the plan, but now there are six tiers.”
Tiers one and two have no age requirements, tiers three and four have an age requirement of 60, and tiers five and six have an age requirement of 62 for retirement. The average of highest salaries is taken from the top three years to the top five years depending on if the tier is grandfathered in.
“But there’s always a caveat,” she said. “They can change it. So if you think that your tier is in place and you’re golden, no. The legislature may come back and have a different program and TRS will have to change it and reclassify you.”
Santo encouraged teachers to pay attention to these changes and keep their TRS benefits booklet close by. The updates from this past legislative session will be published in the December update to the TRS booklet, which will be available to print online.
The basic responsibilities of educators include keeping informed, keeping address current, notifying the TRS of name changes and keeping a beneficiary current, Santo said.
She encouraged teachers to follow these seven steps while planning (as early as possible):
■ Study alternatives received from consultations with TRS or using their online resources at trs.texas.gov
■ Analyze timing of the school calendar and one’s birthday to optimize retirement
■ Know the difference between resigning and retiring
■ Understand unused paid leave policies for one’s school district
■ Recognize pay cycle differences between active income and retirement income
■ Seek advice from an accountant or financial planner for ways to reduce tax liabilities while fully employed and stretch every dollar once retired
■ Prepare a budget that mirrors one’s anticipated retirement income and practice using it. Consider ways to spend less and downsize.
“You need to make sure that you can live on that annuity,” Santo said. “If it means giving up certain expenses, then that’s what you have to do if you want the freedom of retirement. Budgeting is a great way.”
Santo also discussed how the TRS and Social Security affect each other. The Windfall Elimination Provision reduces SS benefits from previous work experience because it is considered double dipping to hit two government pensions, Santo said.
The more one participates in SS before TRS, the less the penalty is. If one retires first under SS and then comes into TRS, then they will not be penalized, Santo said.
The Government Pension Offset reduces SS benefits from a spouse. However, if one’s spouse qualifies for Medicare benefits, the educator also will receive Medicare.
Santo recommended that educators stay informed about TRS changes, vote for candidates that will keep their defined benefits and support efforts by TRTA and its local associations.
Santo encouraged educators to contact a TRS benefits counselor with questions and said they can even schedule a face-to-face visit closer to retirement if they would prefer. The contact number is 1-800-223-8778.
“If you have any questions whatsoever about your TRS annuity or the benefits or your planning or your retirement options, you need to contact TRS,” Santo said. “Make sure that you talk with them. Don’t assume that you know everything.”
She also volunteered to help and provide any information, like videos and slideshow information, if educators will email her at retirement.ed.forum@gmail.com.
David Franssen, president of the Retired School Personnel of Angelina County, encouraged educators to take an active role in their future by block voting for education and contacting their representatives.
“You’re not a Democrat, you’re not a Republican, you’re an educator,” Franssen said. “And you vote for people who are pro-education. You have 1.5 million people in TRS. If every single one of them voted pro-education, you’d run the state. But we’ve got to band together.”
He encouraged educators to get involved in organizations like the TRTA and encouraged them to come to the next meeting of the Retired School Personnel of Angelina County at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at Southside Baptist Church when Rep. Trent Ashby (R-Lufkin) would be speaking.
“We know you’re busy,” Franssen said. “We don’t want you to get out in the street and hold signs or anything, just call. You’ve got the power of a phone call.”
