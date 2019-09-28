The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council is implementing the Deep East Texas Opioid Response Program – a community collaboration to fight the opioid addiction epidemic.
The current name is tentative and liable to change with more growth, said Matthew Craven, the health resources and services grant program manager for the for the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas.
“We’re planning a program that will target prevention, treatment and recovery services for opioid abuse disorder,” Craven said. “If we can get the renewed funding it will help us to get some services out here.”
They will spend the next few weeks going to different counties to request feedback and information on community needs. They are collaborating with the community to create a program that aligns with their organization but fulfills the community needs, he said.
They also will be looking across all avenues for different funding sources. They will reach out federally, statewide, regionally and throughout local communities, he said.
“The possibilities are endless as long as we can get a lot of community involvement,” he said.
“We’ve been going in and asking what their needs are and how opioids have affected their community,” he said in his speech for the Deep East Texas Council of Governments.
Based on discussions he has already had in other communities, he thinks their next steps are to: 1. Increase education and awareness. 2. Increase access to disposal methods. 3. Increase access to care. 4. Create support groups for individuals and families. 5. Increase access to alternatives to opioids.
