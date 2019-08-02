A man accused of robbing numerous East Texas banks has pleaded guilty to his federal charges.
Dmarcus Jamil Jiles is charged with multiple counts of bank robbery, robbery and carrying a firearm to further a violent crime. He is accused of robbing the Commercial Bank of Texas in Diboll at gunpoint on April 13, 2018, as well as other East Texas banks before his arrest in Angelina County on July 11, 2018.
Federal prosecutors filed a notice that a plea agreement between the government and Jiles had been reached in early July. Wednesday, Jiles signed off on a consent form to U.S. Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn binding him to his guilty plea. A sealed plea agreement also was entered into court records, as well as findings and a motion for the forfeiture of property, which calls for Jiles to forfeit his firearms, as well as a money sum of $300,375.50, which represents the amount JIles obtained in the robberies.
As of Thursday afternoon Jiles is awaiting for the judge to approve his plea and to be sentenced.
Prior to his guilty plea, Jiles’ attorney, Gary Bonneaux, filed a notice of insanity defense for his client. Following evaluations, Jiles was found to be competent to stand trial.
Jiles is accused of robbing the Compass Bank in Broaddus and the BancorpSouth Bank of Alto in addition to the bank in Diboll. His charge of attempted bank robbery stems from an attempt on the Commercial Bank of Texas in Kennard. He’s also accused of robbing the Hampton Inn of Livingston.
In many of these charges, Jiles is accused of using a handgun — making the penalties he’s facing more severe.
All seven of Jiles’ charges individually carry potential penalties of imprisonment not to exceed 20 years and a fine with a limit of $250,000, as well as a term of supervised release of no more than five years.
