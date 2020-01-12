The late Friday and early Saturday storms didn’t keep volunteers away for Angelina Beautiful/Clean’s Service Saturday.
The event took place from 8 to 11 Saturday morning, and consisted of quite a few volunteer opportunities.
There was the option to clean up litter from the highways or upcycle greeting cards for service members alongside American Legion Auxiliary No. 113. This Service Saturday also introduced a new volunteer opportunity named “Mats That Matter” — a group that uses plastic shopping bags to meticulously create sleeping mats and pillows for the homeless community in Angelina County.
“Mats That Matter” just started in Lufkin last month. Susan Cook, the creator of “Mats that Matter” in Angelina County, got the idea from something she saw on Facebook. She had eleven mats donated to her from the Nacogdoches “Bags to Mats” group, and has since seen quick growth and interest in her own group.
Each mat takes 700 grocery bags and about fifty hours of dedicated time to create. The mats are crocheted together with “plarn,” or plastic yarn, following several time-consuming steps of preparing and flattening the bags, folding them, cutting them and then hooking them together into a chain in a very particular way in order to ensure durability. They are waterproof, lightweight and help to conduct body heat.
“I know that our homeless community is in desperate need of help,” Cook said. “It spoke to me in the way that this is some way that I can help. ... I feel that it’s really reaching out to our fellow man and making a difference.”
While the weather may have affected the turnout for the Adopt-A-Highway portion of the morning, which took place outdoors, the indoor volunteer activities produced a full house.
“Finding more community partners” helped to gain more interest in the event, said Jennifer La Corte, executive director of Angelina Beautiful/Clean.
Camari Taylor, a 9th grade student at Lufkin High School, volunteered at Service Saturday with the STEM Academy group from LHS.
“I didn’t know you could actually turn bags from the store into a big mat for someone,” she said. “I never thought about the things we could do with simple things, like bags that we throw away every day. Or like the greeting cards where we open them up, take the money out, read it and then we’re done with it. I never thought about upcycling.”
In addition to community individuals and the STEM group that volunteered, student groups including the Lufkin High School Green Team and the National Honor Societies from Hudson and Lufkin schools came out to help Saturday morning.
