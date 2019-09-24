Angelina County Commissioners tabled the petition to create the Angelina County Emergency Services District No. 1, or the Hudson Emergency Services District, after a public hearing during Tuesday’s budget meeting.
The proposed ESD will not be added to the 2019 November ballot because the deadline has already passed. However, the item might be added to the ballot in time for the May 2020 election.
The item will be reconsidered during the Oct. 22 meeting.
Commissioners also heard from JoDee Neil with Simon, Greenstone and Panatier regarding opioid litigation. The Angelina County case will be moved to the federal docket.
In other business, commissioners approved:
■ The purchase of a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe with a police package and emergency equipment to replace a Tahoe totaled in an accident.
■ An amendment of a contract with Texas State University and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office to increase the amount available for minor tobacco stings from $20,000 to $40,000.
■ Three revisions to the order for election judges, alternates and locations.
■ The monthly treasurer’s report.
■ The final plat of the Wilkerson Road Subdivision in Precinct 3.
Commissioners also approved budget transfers for:
■ Angelina County Parks — $500 was moved from park maintenance to utility telephone.
■ The Angelina County Airport — $1,050 from repair and maintenance of the facilities to utility telephone and $2,050 from airport repairs to vehicle gasoline.
■ Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 — $2,000 from janitorial services, $500 from repairs and maintenance/office equipment and $340 from dues and publications to office supplies.
■ The county auditor — $75,000 from the contingency fund to the communications upgrade and $200 from training personnel to dues and publications.
