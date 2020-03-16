Lufkin High School band student Valeria De Leon spent her 15th birthday with the Lufkin High School Panther Band marching through the streets of Disney World Orlando during spring break.
“I feel really blessed because not a lot of people have this opportunity, especially to go on their birthday,” Valeria said.
Valeria said she and her family had talked about what they wanted to do for her 15th birthday. They knew they wouldn’t be able to have a large party, so they decided that Disney would be a perfect way for Valeria to celebrate.
“I’m very grateful that we had the chance to send my daughter to Orlando,” Eric De Leon, Valeria’s father, said. “We’ve talked about this before, and I’ve tried to tell her for years that I would like for her to do something different, something she can enjoy for herself.”
On the first day, she enjoyed exploring Hollywood Studios with her friends. On the second day, they visited Animal Kingdom and saw different shows with animals and pet some animals. On the last day, they visited Magic Kingdom, where the parade and march took place.
“It was very tiring,” Valeria said. “We marched around the park for 30 minutes playing the Viking March.”
Valeria said it was really loud, and they could see many people screaming and clapping, some who knew them and some who were total strangers.
While she was there, she had several special moments to honor her birthday.
“Everytime I went into a store, I had a pin that said ‘Happy Birthday,’ and everybody was wishing me a happy birthday,” she said. “I was in the restroom getting ready, and my friends put the happy birthday song on the speaker. I got to see all the princesses I’ve been wanting to see for a long time.”
One surprising moment was meeting Stitch. Valeria said she loved the show “Lilo and Stitch” when she was younger, and she even got his autograph.
