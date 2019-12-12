Angelina College will be offering a course on the life and work of Jane Austen next semester.
“We do a rotating course, where each professor over a year gets to pick a specialty area, and we get to teach a class about it,” instructor Shelby Armstrong said. “It’s a fun opportunity for instructors to teach a specialty. It’s a bit narrower in scope, so a lot of times in (Forms of Literature) 2341 you’re kind of getting the true passion from whatever the instructor has chosen to teach. It’s not a survey course.”
The course is good for a wide range of people, particularly those interested in learning about Austen and Victorian culture. But those who know little to nothing about Austen will also enjoy the class, men and women alike, Armstrong said.
“Austen can be enjoyed on two levels,” Armstrong said. “Plenty of people read her stories and get a love story out of it, and it’s fun and delightful. Her plots are enjoyable. ... But the class is also an opportunity to get a depth of understanding about the pieces that you might not on your own.”
The class will cover a sampling of her early, middle and end work — “Sense and Sensibility,” “Pride and Prejudice” and “Persuasion.” The study touches on the structure of her career and the themes she develops.
“I think what makes Austen so fantastic for a modern student is that she’s sort of a chronicler of the mundane, of the day-to-day,” Armtrong said. “A lot of major writers that you read, especially during that era, don’t really have a focus on women’s lives and their day-to-day actions.”
Women during Austen’s time couldn’t have grand adventures through their societal conventions, so Austen’s writing exhibits the escapades of the women of the day, Armstrong said.
“Many of our students in this area live in rural regions in small areas where they see the same people over and over again, where people who aren’t necessarily well-suited to one another are still thrust together anyway, and you have to make the best of it,” she said.
“Her stories aren’t about the dramatic things. They’re about what most of our lives are about.”
While Austen wrote her stories, the Napoleonic Wars raged. However, her stories aren’t about war.
There are soldiers and sailors in many of her stories, but the war is in the background, paled by the heart of the people — what’s happening with them and their next door neighbor, Armstrong said.
Armstrong emphasized that the community is invited to attend this class as well as students. The class can be audited, meaning it wouldn’t be for a grade or a college credit.
“It can be taken for credit, but for members of the public who perhaps enjoy Austen, want a bit of an Austen book club and to get some extra information out of it, you can audit the course,” she said.
The class is Forms of Literature 2341. It will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Jan. 13.
For more information, call the college at 639-1301 or contact Armstrong at sarmstrong@angelina.edu.
