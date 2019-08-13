A heat advisory is in effect for Angelina County until tonight.
The National Weather Service office in Shreveport, Louisiana, issued the heat advisory Monday and set it to end at 7 tonight. Today’s high is 99 with heat index values as high as 105. The low today, after the advisory has passed, is 78 with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms early Wednesday morning.
“The intense heat will continue into Tuesday across the entire Four State Region, with heat index values exceeding 110 degrees in some locations,” a hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service states. “Showers and thunderstorms will increase Wednesday across the region as a cold front moves southward. This front will bring cooler and drier conditions through the end of the upcoming workweek.”
Wednesday has a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the day with a 20% chance in the evening. The high is near 96 and the low around 75.
The forecast returns to mostly hot come Thursday with a high near 95 and a low around 73. Friday’s high is 96 and the low is 74. Saturday’s high is 95 and the low is around 74. Finally, Sunday’s high is 95.
