The Diboll City Council adopted a new ordinance detailing the city limits boundary map, including newly annexed properties, on Tuesday.
“The map is a first step to establish corporate boundaries so we can implement the comprehensive plan,” Diboll city manager Gerry Boren said. “We haven’t had one done in years and it’s important to get the boundary set so we know the plan’s limitations.”
The comprehensive plan was approved earlier in the summer through the work of a local committee, Diboll for Diboll, and GrantWorks out of Austin. It cost $8,800, which the city paid for with grant money from the Texas Community Development Block Grant Program, Boren said.
The council also approved and swore Benita Sheffield Duffield in to the District 3 position on the city council. She was an active member of D4D and worked with Boren to be adopted onto the council, he said.
“She showed interest in the position,” Boren said. “I’ve met with her a couple times, doing what the city does in this situation.”
The position was left open after the May election when council member Don Hendrick moved from the position to District 1, and the city has been seeking to fill it since.
Sandra Pouland, a Diboll resident, also presented a series of issues she found in Diboll to the council, including tall grass, clutter, abandoned vehicles and abandoned houses, Boren said. They took her concerns and will be finding ways to solve each, he said.
“The mayor said he would really focus on it,” Boren said. “These were good concerns to have.”’
