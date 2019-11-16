The filing period for county elections has been open for a week, and several candidates and incumbents have filed for the primary election so far.
Candidates who run for county offices must file with the local Republican or Democratic parties. As of Friday afternoon, no candidates have filed for the Democratic primary.
The Republican primary has drawn multiple candidates and three races are already contested.
Incumbent Greg Harrison has filed for reelection for his position as Pct. 1 Commissioner. He will face challenges from opponents Steve Allen and John Vaughn. The other commissioner up for election this year, Terry Pitts from Precinct 3, also has filed. He does not have any competition in the primary as of Friday.
Greg Sanches filed for reelection to be Angelina County Sheriff. Bryan Holley and Terry Free also have filed for the position.
Pct. 2 Constable Trae Trevathan has filed for reelection. Danny Anders and Dennis Cochran both have filed to run for the position, as well.
All four constable positions are up for election in 2020.
Precinct 3’s Chad Wilson and Precinct 4’s Ray Anthony also have registered to run for reelection. Neither position is contested at this time. Pct. 1 Constable Tom Selman has yet to file for reelection.
Incumbent Tax Assessor-Collector Billie Page and Republican Chairman Donald Baum also filed for reelection.
Janet Cassels has filed for the county’s district attorney election. Current DA Joe Martin said he intends to retire and will not run for reelection. No others have filed for the position.
County Attorney Carrie Kirby has not yet filed for reelection, though he intends to do so. At this time, no one else has filed for the position.
The deadline for a candidate to file for county positions is at 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
