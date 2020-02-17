HUDSON — The East Texas Family Crisis Center visited Hudson High School Thursday morning to talk about healthy dating relationships.
Counselor Belissa Haas said the school does something for Dating Violence Awareness Month. The campaigns differ, but they do something during the second week of February.
“Dating violence could consist of anything under the umbrella of physical violence, emotional abuse, psychological abuse, financial abuse, verbal abuse, technological abuse, anything like that,” legal advocate Tiffany Wilburn said.
Wilburn and legal advocate Kelly Carver went in depth into each category, focusing on topics that the students might not be used to.
“Economic abuse is a partner controlling your money,” Carver said. “It prohibits the victim from working, obtaining an education or withholding access to financial resources.”
She gave examples of a partner not wanting you to see or talk to a certain person or creating a bank account that only he or she can access and giving you an allowance.
“Technology is huge — who in here has a cellphone?” Wilburn said. “We’re all about technology now. When you get those text messages asking where are you at, why are you over there, why aren’t you answering my phone calls and text messages, and you have 15 missed calls, that’s dangerous because that’s controlling.”
Wilburn reminded students that apps like SnapChat have a function to track a user’s location. A manipulative partner can use that function to find out where you are and go to you or find out where you’ve been and question you about it, Carver said.
“If you’ve got somebody who always happens to be at the same location you’re at, and you can’t figure out why, maybe it’s because your location is on and they can figure out exactly where you’re at in that moment,” Wilburn said.
Abuse can happen to anyone, and no one should be afraid to stand up for themselves, Carver said.
“It’s never your fault,” Carver said. “You’re not doing these things. This is something they’re feeling and thinking and they need to get some kind of assistance.”
A person has a right to do the things he or she wants to do without feeling pressure from a partner to change because the partner doesn’t like it, Carver said.
The two encouraged students to communicate with someone. If that person isn’t their parent, tell a friend or a trusted adult. They encouraged friends to speak up when they see things happening.
“Every relationship has problems and upsets, but love should not hurt,” Carver said.
