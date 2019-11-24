Richard Donovan, an environmental activist best known for his canoe trips down the Neches River, recently donated his historic canoe to The History Center in Diboll.
Donovan kept journals while padding the river, giving them to his wife, Bonnie, at bridge crossings. She typed his observations and brought them to The Lufkin Daily News at the time, and eventually other news outlets, as he made his way further down the river.
His experience on that expedition was developed into the book “Paddling the Wild Neches,” published in 2006 through Texas A&M University Press. Donovan donated all the money made from the book to the conservation of East Texas’ natural world.
“I do look at (the canoe) as a piece of history,” Donovan said. “It was a forerunner to changes that occurred here and in the way people perceive the forest, Neches River and the wildlife.
“East Texas is filled with rare and beautiful places. If we don’t become aware of them, their historical significance and their beauty, and hold them for the future — if we allow them to be wiped out, that would be bad.”
His journey was prompted by the plans to build three dams along the Neches River that would result in the degradation of land mostly untouched by human hands.
“I saw it in the paper and it kind of broke my heart,” he said.
He had been working with the Texas Forest Service and they had already figured that the Neches could be declared a wild and scenic river. He didn’t want to see it destroyed.
While on his trip he discovered just how many species of wildlife were on their way to making a comeback, further cementing the need to preserve the area in his mind.
“I saw the remnants of them then and today they’re flourishing along the river banks,” he said. “Wild turkey, river otters and beavers are some of the many animals that were not there when I was a boy. They returned as I was a man — I was 65 when I made the trip.”
Despite Donovan’s efforts, the Neches River was never offered that designation and he has since fought a nearly constant onslaught of developers, he said. They were able to declare some areas as a natural refuge, he said. And that was a small win.
“A lot of what I talked about then has become the norm today,” he said. “The world, whether you believe it or not, the world has changed a lot since my canoe trip down the river.”
A few years ago, Donovan had decided he wanted to get rid of the canoe and was leaning toward selling it when Jonathan Gerland, the executive director of the Diboll History Center, hinted that he’d like it.
“We’re not a museum but we do have artifacts,” Gerland said. “The boat, in a way, is symbolic and brought people’s attention to the river.”
They plan to keep it as an exhibit but hope to occasionally take it out for events like the Neches River Rendezvous, he said.
