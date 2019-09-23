The Angelina Arts Alliance’s four-part “Discovery Series” for children in the community kicked off Sunday afternoon with “Dino Light” at Temple Theater on the Angelina College campus.
The series is a collection of live educational performances during four weekends throughout the year. Following “Dino Light” by the Lightwire Theater, there will be “Jungle Book,” “Popovich Comedy Pet Theater” and “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” performances taking place through April.
Before the “Dino Light” show began, there were tables set up around the theater for children to explore, including a craft table with cut-out dinosaurs to color, a table where the Naranjo Museum of Natural History held a drawing for two one-year family memberships to the museum, and even a table to purchase light sabers, flashing rings and glow wands to fit the glow in the dark theme of the show.
Among those in attendance at the packed theater were 5-year-old Sofia Sanchez, who came to the show with her mom and sister. She was patiently waiting to see her favorite part: “The dinosaurs’ bodies and their bones.”
Angelina Arts Alliance executive director Jennifer Allen explained the motivation behind the series as striving to be “both fun and educational.”
“We try to really emphasize the combination of the two, because it’s really beneficial to children and families alike,” she said.
Allen also pointed out that even with combining education and entertainment, the Discovery Series still offers a cheaper alternative to the movie theater on weekends.
