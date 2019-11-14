Lufkin police arrested a teen accused of robbing Which Wich with a pistol Wednesday night.
Daryus Wooten, 19, is charged with aggravated robbery. As of Thursday afternoon he remains in the Angelina County Jail with a $75,000 bond. This appears to be Wooten’s second arrest in the county; the first was a 2018 assault/family violence charge.
Officers dispatched to Which Wich at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of an armed robbery. The man had already left the scene when the police arrived; an en employee told officers the man confronted him when he was taking the trash out. He described the man as wearing a mask and wielding a pink and black pistol.
The robber followed the employee back inside and had him empty the register and safe, a release from LPD states. Afterwards, the suspect fled in a white sedan. Other agencies were told to look out for a vehicle matching the description.
An Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported seeing the vehicle shortly after and checked the license plate. Later, another deputy confirmed the vehicle returned to its registered address in the 300 block of Whippoorwill Drive.
Officers surrounded the home by 9:11 p.m. and made contact with the owner of the home. Four were inside, including Wooten. The homeowner granted officers permission to search the home, and they reportedly found clothing that matched the description of the robber, as well as a pink and black pistol and the money from the restaurant.
Wooten was taken into custody at 9:23 p.m. At this time, the case remains under investigation.
