Dozens of Angelina County residents gathered at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center for a Texas Marijuana Policy Regional Advocacy Workshop on Thursday.
“I just want to be able to not send my money to Mexico and to be able to have a plant or two with my tomatoes and not have to worry about black helicopters,” Michael Morgan said.
The event was organized by Texans for Responsible Marijuana Policy, a coalition of organizations, activists and community leaders seeking evidence-based change in Texas’ marijuana policies. Their goal is to find a common ground across all political spectrums to conduct real legislative change in how Texas views marijuana, said Heather Fazio, the coalition director.
“Tonight we are working with residents in the area who want to see our laws changed,” she said. “Weather it’s decriminalizing the possession of small amounts or bringing patients safe and legal access to medical cannabis.”
She used the meeting to teach attendees how to interact with local leaders and state lawmakers to enact whatever changes they believe would best suit Texas. The coalition often works with medical patients and their caregivers and this issue is a sensitive subject, she said.
Fazio said she would like to see the Compassionate-Use program expanded because it currently excludes people who may truly benefit from using the drug. She used the example of veterans because studies have shown marked improvement in veterans struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder who used cannabis.
“THC is a very therapeutic component of the plant, and while we want to make sure that we’re being responsible, it’s something that doctors and patients should be making the decision when it comes to dosing,” she said.
This is something that Rachel Kennerly, the host of local podcast “Cannabis Heals Me,” agreed with. She said she wanted to use the information garnered from the workshop to begin making more stringent pushes toward legalization.
“The current legislation is unacceptable,” she said. “In my ideal world the government would not legislate what they voluntarily put into their bodies. There’s nothing in our constitution that gives the federal government the authority to legislate what people put into their bodies.
“We’ve got politicians who have zero medical background standing between patients and their doctors.”
Fazio’s primary goal is to see the decriminalization of marijuana possession, especially in the case of small amounts. A guilty verdict can lead to serious consequences for individuals, which is harsh considering the states surrounding Texas have all legalized marijuana for medicinal use.
“We’re primarily focused on reducing the harm caused by criminalization,” she said. “Reducing the penalties for low-level possession. Making it so there is no arrest, no jail time and, most importantly, no criminal record associated with small amounts of marijuana.”
She said an individual can lose access to jobs, education, housing and their children, to name a few.
“We want them to feel empowered,” Fazio said. “Knowing who represents them, what policies are on the books now, what changes do we want to see and how do they participate in that process. How do they feel confident in contacting their senator or their representative?”
