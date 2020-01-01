It’s not every day that we enter into a new decade, and much is changing both locally and nationally in 2020.
Three East Texans have put in their two cents about what 2020 might look like in their areas of expertise.
Business forecast
Taylor Kovar is the CEO and founder of Kovar Management. He began the business after working with a major Wall Street firm. He has written the Let’s Talk Money column for The Lufkin Daily News for several years.
“Business is booming in Angelina County, and I foresee that trend continuing well into 2020,” Kovar said. “East Texas is an amazing area with tons of potential, and I am excited that others from outside our immediate area are starting to take notice.”
From the expansion of many Lufkin-based companies to the development of Sterling Lumber Company, Angelina Forest Products and Twin Disc, many local jobs have been created and will be created locally in 2020, he said.
“This also means that there will be plenty of opportunities for people to expand their careers or start an ancillary business that serves these booming businesses,” Kovar said. “If you have been waiting for the right time to start a side-hustle, create that product or sell your service, you couldn’t ask for a better place and time than Angelina County in 2020.”
As far as personal finance goes, Kovar said the start of a new year and a new decade is the perfect opportunity to get off on the right foot with a budget, automated bill pay and savings, and utilizing the multitude of free tools out there.
“With interest rates expected to stay low for the foreseeable future, now is a great time to refinance some of that old debt you’ve been carrying around or even buy that house you’ve had your eye on,” he said.
For those interested in the stock market, Kovar’s advice focused on caution. He said he has been studying the stock market for more than 15 years and one thing he has learned is that no one (not even Warren Buffett) can accurately predict what the market is going to do from minute to minute, much less year to year.
“With the added drama of 2020 featuring a presidential campaign, one thing you can be sure of is that the market is going to move sharply in both directions as the news cycles change,” he said. “With so much uncertainty, don’t invest more than you are willing to lose.”
He advised spreading one’s risk around by investing in alternative (non-stock market) options or utilizing a healthy mix of funds if most of one’s money is in a company retirement account.
“Whatever 2020 may bring, 2021 will be here before you know it, and 2022 right after that,” he said. “Keep your long-term goals and adapt in the short term as necessary. Best of luck and happy New Year!”
Fashion trends
As each new year approaches, those in the fashion industry keep a keen eye on new trends that may find their way into the market. With the dawn of 2020, many have wondered if we will see any come-backs from the roaring ’20s.
“The New York 2020 Fashion Week kind of gives an overview, but being that we are in a rural area, it doesn’t always catch up to us as quickly,” Hollyn McMullen with Blonde Ambition said. “Even when the trends do reach our area, they’re not as dramatic.”
McMullen said some of the following trends could be seen around the U.S. in 2020: puff sleeve tops (reminiscent of the 1980s), Bermuda shorts, bralette tops, edgy pant suits (v-cut and straight leg), bold prints (think 1960s wallpaper), polka dots and shiny materials like sequins and metallics.
Fringe also was projected to make a comeback this year, and pronounced collars like disco collars were present, as well.
As far as colors, there was a focus on fiery reds, faded denim, sea green, coral pink, marigold, chive green and classic white.
“I think we’ll see touches of this, especially the fringe and the metallics and the sequins,” McMullen said. “I don’t know so much about the bold prints.”
One of the things that McMullen has seen East Texans most interested in is versatility. They want to be able to mix and match the items in their wardrobe. Pieces that work great for work or play.
“We’ve had a lot of people say they’re glad we have a lot of things you can’t just wear one time,” she said. “It’s something that you could pair it with a blazer or you could wear it with a denim jacket. It looks great with both, but it’s like you’re not even wearing the same top underneath.”
So East Texas might see these trends or a combination of past and present trends, McMullen said. In the past, East Texans have been reticent to try some things.
For example, snakeskin was a big thing, nationally, in 2018, but when Blonde Ambition stocked a snakeskin shirt that summer, it wouldn’t sell.
“Now we can’t keep it on the rack,” McMullen said. “As long as people see someone wearing it, they’ll wear it. They’re not going to be the first one to try it.”
Psychic outlook
Megan Harbuck is a local practicing psychic through her business Full Moon Children. She has practiced for five years, and she describes herself as pantheistic, believing that there is truth in all religions.
“Like a lot of people feel called to become a pastor, I felt called to read tarot,” Harbuck said. “I began reading with a simple deck of playing cards when I was 15.”
Reading tarot was the most natural feeling in the world, Harbuck said. Earlier this year, she began studying under Michael Watley in Nacogdoches, and she currently uses two decks created by New York-based artist Elena Fortune.
“This (reading) will be general, of course,” Harbuck said. “I’m reading for a population of 39,000 people. It has to be quite general, but anybody can book an individual reading.”
She started the reading by shuffling the two decks, and then she passed them to me to shuffle. She stressed that while she did believe in the readings, tarot is for entertainment purposes only.
She then silently prayed and invited me to do the same if I wanted to. Then she had me cut both decks and began the reading.
Harbuck uses a variation of the Celtic Cross Spread with 10-plus cards. She pulled one card from the deck to her right and placed it on top of the deck. It was the Wheel of Fortune card.
“The Wheel of Fortune shows it is not yet known,” she said. “The Wheel of Fortune is like a roulette wheel. The future is not known, of course, but from my intuition, what I feel, this is on a positive note. The future is not known, and this is good.”
The feeling she got overall for 2020 from this reading is that 2020 would be extremely bountiful and exciting.
“2018 was a year of learning, 2019 was a year of lessons as well, and 2020 will be the year we use all of what we learned in the past two or three years and put it into practice,” Harbuck said.
Rather than explaining each card from the deck at her left hand, she summed up their prediction. While 2019 was filled with a lot of heartbreak for a lot of people, Harbuck said the cards read that heartbreak is going to stop in the new year because relationships in 2020 will be stronger and people will become more independent.
“People are going to do a lot more self reflection and not really focus so much on being in a relationship or sticking in toxic friendships or even toxic family situations,” she said.
As soon as possible, she recommended cleaning house, getting rid of things, getting the oil changed or any important errands done within the first month or six weeks. She also encouraged people to lean into spirituality in whatever way they practice.
After she finished with the left deck, she placed the Wheel of Fortune card in front of her and pulled the five next cards from the deck on the right. The five cards were the Devil, the Sun, the Magician, the Star and the Chariot.
The Devil appears twice in a tarot card as a lesson, Harbuck said. While it looks scary, tarot cards always have a positive note, she said. The general message she got from The Devil in this reading was that East Texans need to break free from their chains this year, whether that be addiction, emotional baggage, etc.
She encouraged people to recognize their chains and get rid of them as soon as possible.
“I see so much when it comes to the Devil, that people are letting themselves be chained to their past, which is extremely unhealthy,” she said. “We have to break free. We can’t go into the new year with these chains.”
The Sun is the most positive card in all tarot, Harbuck said. It shines light on negative situations and shows a return to childhood — doing things that made people happy when they were kids or fulfilling childhood wishes.
The Magician in the center position shows that people can achieve what they want in 2020, Harbuck said. The Magician has the ability to do what she wants through the halo above her head with an infinity symbol, the snake around her waist representing transformation, a cup filled with emotions and opportunities, a sword for intellect, a coin for money and a magic wand.
The Star, Harbuck’s personal favorite, represents a wish coming true. She said she believes 2020 will be the most bountiful year her generation has ever seen, although there will be some negative things people need to tackle.
She encouraged people to follow where the universe or God’s will seems to be pushing them this year.
The Chariot represents a confident woman, and Harbuck said she feels like 2020 will be a very feminine year and balance will return for people who have had a lot of chaos in their lives.
