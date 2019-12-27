Editor’s note: Employees of The Lufkin Daily News voted this as the No. 5 local story of 2019. We are counting down the top 10 local stories, with the No. 1 story scheduled to run Dec. 31.
Much of 2019’s second quarter was wracked by severe storms that — while missing most of Angelina County — caused damage in surrounding counties and left heartbreaking news throughout the region.
In mid-April, many were shocked by the deaths of 3-year-old Jace and 8-year-old Dilynn Creel when a tree crushed the back seat of their car in Pollok. High winds forced the pine tree onto the Creels’ car as they were driving down Dewitt Hinson Road.
Both of the boys’ parents survived, leaving the scene with no injuries as crews cleared the tree and car away.
Within 24 hours, a GoFundMe fundraiser was established for the Creels to cover the cost of the funeral and to replace the car totaled by the tree. A meal train was also established to help the parents through their grieving.
On the same day, two back-to-back tornadoes struck Alto, causing extensive damage throughout the town, including the Caddo Mounds State Historic Site.
According to the U.S. National Weather Service’s Shreveport, Louisiana, office, the first tornado, classified as an EF2, reached wind speeds from 111-135 mph that caused damage south of Alto. The second tornado, classified as an EF3, reached winds speeds from 136-165 mph, causing damage southwest of Alto on state Highway 21.
At least 25 people were taken to hospitals for treatment, authorities told The Lufkin Daily News in an April 14 article.
Cherokee County Sheriff James Campbell said at least eight of those were injured critically. Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis told the Associated Press a woman died from her injuries.
Throughout Angelina County, scores of efforts coordinated relief for those whose homes were destroyed in the storms.
The April storms also caused roughly 12,500 people countywide to go without power for several hours; Lufkin High School to cancel classes to assess and clean-up damages; and the facade of the Palms Shopping Center to collapse, damaging five cars.
Two weeks later the storms returned, causing more damage in Angelina County. Residential areas were woken up at 5 a.m. with heavy, straight-line winds. One family’s back porch was lifted over their house and on top of their cars.
The county did not conduct an investigation into the cost of the damage because more of the damage occurred out of the county, according to emergency management coordinator Ricky Connor.
“We had some damage to roads and culverts,” he said. “But as far as structural damage, we made no damage assessments.”
