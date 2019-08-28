City officials confirmed Tuesday that Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit will be moving to the Lufkin Municipal Courthouse parking lot near city hall, with a lighting ceremony to be held Dec. 7.
“The decision to move Rudolph was above and beyond the city of Lufkin and decided before the city was involved,” Jason Arnold, the assistant to the city manager, said. “(General Electric) approached us, looking to move downtown. We are not sure if there were other options or considerations.”
This was not a city decision, Arnold and Brant Lee, the convention services director, said. But they welcomed the idea of having Rudolph downtown.
GE approached the city with the idea to make the Rudolph event bigger and ideas grew from there, said Phillip Jones, the GE Lufkin plant manager.
“We’re excited to partner with the city and make Rudolph part of a bigger holiday celebration in downtown Lufkin,” Jones said. “We think bringing together various community events during the holiday season makes a lot of sense, and we see it as an opportunity for the Rudolph tradition to contribute to a new tradition downtown.”
Lufkin Mall management was not informed of this decision, Mike Welborn, the mall’s general manager, said.
“We’re not sure what happened. We found out like everyone else did,” he said. “But there are no hard feelings, we had a great run. ... We support the community.”
Rudolph’s move is one of many parts of the city’s new Christmas plans for downtown, Arnold said.
“We’re doing better as a city with working together and sharing resources,” he said.
Lee said the weekend of Dec. 6-8 will be packed with Lufkin traditions. The Downtown Lighted Christmas Parade will be on Friday night with the lighting ceremony for Rudolph on Saturday.
“We’re glad to accommodate and facilitate the lighting of Rudolph downtown,” he said. “We see a weekend where we’re trying to bring people into Lufkin, events for families to be together and enjoy Christmas events.”
The city hopes to bring more of the spirit of Christmas to Lufkin’s downtown with the lights and music as well, Arnold said. They want to bring other events — like fundraisers — that are typically held around Christmas to the same weekend and downtown, as well, he said.
“Right now there are some big things being staged,” Lee said. “We’re very excited about our preliminary itinerary that will have a full day of events for families and all the citizens of Lufkin.”
The Rudolph the Red-Nosed Pumping Unit tradition began in 1953: Inspired by the song “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” Guy Croom, a longtime Lufkin Industries employee, decorated a small pumping unit with a red light bulb and a red ribbon around its neck. According to an account by the late East Texas historian Bob Bowman, the pumping unit was placed at the back entrance to the machine shop, visible from Raguet and Angelina streets. It was an instant hit with residents, who repeatedly drove by to see it. The city began celebrating Rudolph with an official lighting in 1966.
Before Rudolph found its home outside the mall, its location and size (it’s now a Mark 640 pump with a peak height of 45 feet) changed frequently. For a time, Rudolph was at the corner of Pershing and Feagin. At one point, in the ’90s, Rudolph was no more than 6 feet tall and was placed at the UPS site on Highway 59.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.