The Central Junior High chapter of Junior American Citizens celebrated Veterans Day on Monday with a program and by serving local veterans a breakfast.
“Today we decided to serve the veterans and give an assembly,” Giselle Jaime, an eighth-grader and president of the Junior American Citizens, said. “We let veterans from here in Lufkin and all around come and we served them breakfast.”
This program has been facilitated by the same group for many years, said Beckie Basham, an eighth-grade history teacher and the sponsor for the Junior American Citizen program at Central ISD. The program was almost entirely student-run, she said.
“Most importantly, we wanted to recognize our veterans and honor them in whatever way we could for their service to our country,” she said.
They also awarded school officer Danny Anders, who was a member of the U.S. Army, with the Vietnam Veteran Lapel Pin made specially by the Department of Defense for serving during the Vietnam War.
“We are a grateful nation,” Linda Ellis, with the Daughters of the American Revolution, said. “Thank you.”
Scott Foy, who served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1994-2004, said he was grateful that kids were being given a chance to learn about service and to give thanks to veterans. He believes it’s important they understand that the veterans they serve made many of the freedoms available now a possibility.
“It’s great to see our community, especially our children, honor the veterans,” Foy said. “It’s something I wish we’d see more and more of, especially from the kids.”
Joseph Ceasar was the keynote speaker. He served from June of 2001, when he graduated from the United States Military Academy West Point, to December of 2003.
He spoke about the history of Veterans Day and the importance of service.
“Beginning on November eleventh at the eleventh hour is when the Armistice was signed between the Axis and the Allies in World War I,” he said. “When that Armistice was signed, that pegged Veterans Day.”
Ceasar was deployed to Iraq in February of 2003 and returned in June after serving in the initial stages of the Second Gulf War. He was a part of a Patriot Missile Platoon, or a Patriot Missile Battery, he said. He is most proud that all of his soldiers made their way home.
While he is a veteran, Ceasar remembers those who are still fighting and those who didn’t come home to a land that loved their veterans — like the soldiers who served in Vietnam — on Veterans Day, he said.
“I think about the people who went on before me,” he said. “There are a lot of different soldiers from a lot of different conflicts that are still alive. There is a lot that they go through from a psychological standpoint, that they go through from a financial standpoint.
“I’m thankful that I served during a time where our nation actually treats our veterans well. … We live in a time now where the United States respects its veterans.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.