Sales tax allocations dropped in both Lufkin and Angelina County for December compared to allocations from the prior year, according to data released by the Texas Comptroller’s office.
These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report taxes monthly.
Angelina County will collect $523,461 this period — down 1.15% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, the county has collected $6,544,730 — up 1.46%.
Lufkin will collect $1,255,950 this period — down 2.53% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Lufkin has collected $15,125,270 — up .59%.
Diboll, Huntington, Hudson, Burke and Zavalla all saw increases in allocations this month compared to a year ago.
Diboll will collect $47,270 this period — up 16.70% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Diboll has collected $620,844 — down 2.89%.
Huntington will collect $27,377 this period — up 30.52% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Huntington has collected $343,313 — down 5.69%.
Hudson will collect $30,516 — up 38.83% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Hudson has collected $379,568 this period — down 19.34%.
Burke will collect $4,781 this period — up 8.41% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Burke has collected $50,541 — up 3.05%.
Zavalla will collect $8,951 this period — up 3.75% from last year’s payment. Year-to-date, Zavalla has collected $120,874 — up 4.72%.
Other East Texas cities’ allocations compared to a year ago: Nacogdoches, $564,533, up 6.52%; Jacksonville, $296,141, up .69%; Marshall, $720,244, up 1.66%; Longview, $2,795,078, up 5.54%; Texarkana, $1,331,092, up 5.68%; and Tyler, $3,806,257, up 4.23%.
Results from other Deep East Texas counties compared to last year: Cherokee County, $162,438, up 4.11%; Houston County, $120,013, up 26%; Polk County, $239,644, up 21.44%; Sabine County, $37,306, up 57.85%; San Augustine County, $69,097, up 11%; San Jacinto County, $51,424, up 49.50%; and Tyler County, $60,992, up 13.95%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.