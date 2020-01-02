Both local hospitals were filled with loving families and the cries of newborns as two new Lufkinites were welcomed into the new year.
The two baby girls — born nine minutes apart — were the first of the year for each hospital.
Baby Eliza was born at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday to parents Yaritz and Luis Rivera at Woodland Heights Medical Center. She was 18.5 inches long and weighed 5 pounds, 8 ounces.
Eliza was delivered by Dr. Cheryl Suiter.
Baby Brooklyn Jaide Cox was born at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday to parents Dana Helton and Austyn Cox in the Henderson Women’s Center at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial. She was 19.5 inches long and weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces.
Brooklyn was delivered by Dr. Rachael Sullivan.
“I was in pain, but everything went good,” Helton said in a CHI press release. “The staff here at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial was great. The new labor and delivery suites here at the Women’s Center are awesome and perfect for the whole family to experience the delivery.”
