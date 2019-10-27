The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will make its a stop in Lufkin on Nov. 18 during its 2019 national tour.
It is the first time the national tour to come through Lufkin, Brant Lee, the Lufkin director of convention services, said.
“It’s a tremendous honor for the city of Lufkin to pull this off,” he said. “This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime moment to see our nation’s Capitol Christmas Tree.”
Every year the Capitol picks a different national park to choose the Christmas tree from, Lee said. The Carson National Forest in New Mexico, in partnership with the nonprofit Choose Outdoors, are providing the Christmas tree this year.
Starting its journey Nov. 6 on its way to the Capitol’s West Lawn, the 60-foot blue spruce will stop in 25 communities, including downtown Lufkin.
Lufkin is one of four locations in Texas the tree will be available for viewing.
“I think the draw to Lufkin is our community atmosphere,” Lee said. “Our community’s atmosphere is unique when compared to the other cities — El Paso, Georgetown and San Antonio — that are quite larger, it just gave them a really good feeling about coming to Lufkin.”
The city also will hold festivities downtown on that day, including a Toys for Tots toy drive, hot chocolate and a special appearance by Santa Claus. All activities that day are free, Lee said.
“We are grateful to the host cities such as Lufkin, who pay a vital part of bringing the tree across the country and this annual celebration,” Bruce Ward, the president of Choose Outdoors, said.
The official tree lighting will be in Washington, D.C. in December. Smaller trees from the area also are being used to decorate offices inside the Capitol Building and other locations. Those trees will be decorated with handmade ornaments from New Mexico, as well.
