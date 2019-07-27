A Lufkin man pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child earlier this week.
Toby Allan Widmann Jr., 32, pleaded guilty to his first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child and received an eight-year prison sentence for his crime. In addition, Widmann had four second-degree charges of indecency with a child — sexual contact that were dismissed.
Previous Lufkin Daily News reports state the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office initially arrested Widmann of his charge on Feb. 3, 2017, after a detective received a call from a CPS investigator four days before the arrest. The victim in the case, a girl, said Widmann came into her room and assaulted her in October of 2016. She said she pretended to be asleep because she was scared, and also said he had touched her on other occasions.
The girl’s mother told the investigating detective her daughter made the outcry against Widmann the night before CPS contacted ACSO. She said she called Widmanm to confront him on the matter and said he denied the accusation at first, before later admitting to it. Additionally, the girl’s mother provided the detective with a text message from Widmann in which he said he was “disappointed” in himself.
Widmann spoke with the investigating deputy the day of his arrest and confessed to the assault, the warrant for his arrest said.
However, he denied having touched the girl on any other occasion, and said he was intoxicated the night of the assault. On Feb. 6, 2017, he posted a $50,000 bond to be released from jail. An Angelina County grand jury indicted Widmann on his charges in March of 2018.
As of Thursday afternoon, Widmann remains at the Angelina County Jail awaiting transfer to prison.
