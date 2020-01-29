Angelina County Commissioners approved plans on Tuesday to convert conference and storage rooms into additional offices in the county courthouse.
Using $21,619 from the county maintenance budget, construction crews will convert the County Court at Law No. 2 Jury Room, the conference rooms and large storage room into offices for five new assistant district attorneys.
Moore’s Building Associates will handle the construction for $20,379 and the Maintenance and IT Department will handle the electrical and data adjustments for $1,240.
“We authorized five new positions along with a grant (position) for the DA’s office at the courthouse,” County Judge Don Lymbery said. “We had to move a bunch of files to the old jail in order to gain some extra room. This construction is to allow us to move forward in bringing these people in.”
Commissioners were slow to make a motion to approve the work before state District Judge Bob Inselmann and District Attorney Joe Martin addressed the court.
“We’ve got a problem down at the courthouse,” Inselmann said. “It’s patched up and we don’t know if the plumbing is going to go first or if the electrical is going to go first. Crime is not going to go away in Angelina County.”
He said that if he was an assistant DA and looking for a job, he wouldn’t come to Angelina County. The offices are too cramped, the walls are too thin and the pay is at the lower end of the scale regionally.
“You can hear the person next to you, loud and clear,” he said. “And we’re talking about important, confidential matters in our county.”
He said that the county needs the positions, needs the space and needs the money to ensure that they’re getting through cases efficiently — which they are not right now. He said the jail is full and keeps hitting that point.’’
Commissioners tabled a request by state District Judge Paul White and County Court at Law 2 Judge Clyde Herrington to exceed their budget for visiting court reporters.
White’s court reporter left for a better-paying job, he said, adding she is now making twice as much as what the county was able to pay. The county was paying her $55,414 a year.
White named three smaller East Texas counties that all pay their court reporters more than Angelina County. He said Liberty County pays $93,000, Walker County pays $78,000 and Cherokee County pays $71,000.
White said he doesn’t believe he will be able to find a suitable replacement, and expects to exceed his budget by $4,000 to compensate visiting court reporters.
Herrington said he expects to exceed his budget by $6,000, citing the same reason.
The judges were told they needed to go over budget before commissioners could authorize budget transfers for those line items. White told commissioners that was fine, but said he would exceed his budget by the end of the week.
He also reminded commissioners that no court proceedings could take place without a solution to the issue moving forward.
Along with these plans, the court approved requests made to modify the titles of “court reporter” for the respective courts to “electronic recorder.”
The recordkeeping would still be conducted by a person, but the job would be different from a court reporter and would help fill the spot where they need a court reporter. The county would train the person for the job if they weren’t already trained.
The added benefit of an electronic recorder is that the record of the court proceedings would be permanently stored at the courthouse.
Both judges asked for $6,000 to be moved from the contingency fund to have $4,500 moved to capital outlay and $1,500 moved to training and personnel for the electronic recorder’s positions and training. Commissioners approved those two budget amendments.
Commissioners didn’t take any action concerning William-Womack Road near Zavalla. County Attorney Cary Kirby asked for more time to determine whether the road is a public right-of-way before making any decisions.
The issue was first brought to the court last year, when hunters in the area were frustrated that a gate placed on the road prevented them from hunting in the surrounding national forest.
Dale Gore said he put the gate up because hunters continually tore up the road, which served as the driveway to his property He said the U.S. Forest Service suggested the gate as a way to solve that problem.
Kirby will have to determine who has authority over the road before the commissioners can take any action on the issue.
Commissioners accepted Sundale Street — CR 47 — as a county road. Three landowners were solely responsible for taxes on the property despite it being used as a public easement by their neighbors.
In other business, commissioners approved:
■ The final plat for the Long Pines Phase 2 in Precinct 3.
■ A contract between the county and Army Corps of Engineers for an increase in law enforcement for a part of Sam Rayburn Reservoir in the county using a grant from the Corps that covers 100% of the cost.
■ A Sheriff’s Office request to apply for a “Domestic Marijuana Eradication” grant for 2020.
■ An order that specifies the duties and responsibilities of the personnel policy committee to serve as an advisory committee.
Budget transfers:
■ For Juvenile Services, $23.94 from telephone utilities to supplies.
■ For Road and Bridge Pct. 4, $250.98 from the fund balance to telephone.
■ For the Auditors Office, $125 from vehicle expense to insurance.
■ They also recognized the participation of commissioners Kermit Kennedy, Terry Pitts and Bobby Cheshire in training in Nacogdoches through the Texas A&M Agrilife County Extension Agency.
