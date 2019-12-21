Contrary to state trends, jobless rates in Angelina County rose, yet rates remained the same in Lufkin, November figures released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission show.
Texas’ unemployment rate is the lowest it has been since series tracking began in 1976, the state reports.
While the state is celebrating six months at a record-low seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.4%, Lufkin’s non-seasonally adjusted unemployment stayed at 3.8% from October to November and Angelina County’s rose to 4%.
Lufkin’s rate is .1% lower than last year’s jobless rate of 3.9% and is on par with the city’s average jobless rate seen in 2019.
The city’s total labor force rose to 14,794 people from October to November. The number of jobless rose to 555 people in that time.
Angelina County’s unemployment rate rose from 3.9% to 4%, but it is .2% lower than 2018’s rate of 4.2%.
The county’s total labor force dropped and the number of unemployed rose from October to November. The total unemployed rose to 1,423 people and the labor force rose to 35,650 people.
Texas’ seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 3.4% in November and is lower than the U.S. unemployment rate of 3.5%.
Texas’ civilian labor force rose by 48,910 people, keeping it above 14 million, while the number of unemployed rose to 486,035 people.
“Six months with a 3.4 percent unemployment rate is a tribute to hard-working Texans statewide,” said Brian Daniel, TWC chairman and commissioner representing the public. “As 2019 comes to a close, we will continue to implement innovative solutions to enhance worker training and allow continued growth for businesses in the new year.”
Annual employment growth for Texas was 2.7% in November.
