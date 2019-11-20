Representatives from Goodwin-Lasiter-Strong presented updated proposed plans for the ball field construction on the high school campus funded by money from the $75 million bond passed last year.
This proposed plan is 6,923 square feet, 2,600 square feet less than the original plans. It would cost somewhere around $7-8 million. The fields were originally estimated to be 7% of the $75 million bond or $5.25 million.
Mark Strong and Hudson Henderson said they compressed rooms, reduced interior corridors and opened more of the facility to the outside to cut as much square footage as possible.
“When we first started cutting things, we were taking a red pen to the plan,” Henderson said. “After the conversations we had, and on this revision, I didn’t take a red pen. I took a pair of scissors.”
While these changes still allow for everything a student athlete should need, the changes will be felt, Henderson said. Things are smaller, things are different, rooms are missing, hallways are missing.
“One of the big things we did — I know there was some big debate in the past about whether there should be one concession stand or two — you’ll notice concession stands are no longer a part of this building,” Henderson said. “The storage rooms that are underneath the press boxes at each field will now serve as the concession stands.”
Athletic Director Todd Quick told the board this plan looked good — the students could deal with smaller facilities. His concern was making sure they kept the integrity of the turf fields.
“Our main concern was the turf because that’s where we’re going to spend about 99% of our time,” Quick said. “Very little time is going to be spent in here.”
The general consensus of the board seemed to be that this was the most they could cut from the plan, and they needed to go with it and get it out for bid for a guaranteed maximum price.
“We’re going to spend forever if we don’t nail it down,” board member Hall Henderson said. “At this point, I think we’ve reached the point of the integrity of the project.”
“These are your minimum necessities to maintain a baseball/softball complex,” Hudson Henderson said.
The board made no action during this work session. Action may be taken during the next regular meeting Thursday evening.
