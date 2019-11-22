HUNTINGTON — A new attraction recently popped up on South Gibson Street — Southern Revival Market Days.
Southern Revival is a new store front and monthly market day project launched by two couples — Karissa and John Wallace and Brandi and Rodney Durham. The couples met at LifeChurch in Huntington while they were each pursuing their own creative ventures.
The Wallaces owned a custom sign-making business, and the Durhams had an antique picking business.
“We had started talking about maybe doing Canton, and when Rodney and I found this building, we went to (the Wallaces) and asked them if they wanted to go in with us,” Brandi said. “We wanted to make something that Huntington could have that would bring events.”
On Nov. 16, Southern Revival hosted its second Market Days. Several vendors set up shop, Kelsie and Tyler Hendricks performed live music, and coffee and refreshments were offered inside the Southern Revival building for the first time.
Debbie Lopardo heard about the market days on Facebook and decided to go to search for decorations for her house and Christmas gifts. Lopardo and her family drove from Apple Springs to experience it.
“I love it,” she said. “It’s a good vibe. I’m going to find something that nobody else is going to have, and I like to support small businesses.”
Lopardo did find a unique footstool with legs resembling human legs, complete with blue jeans and boots, made by Bobby Weaver.
“I just enjoy wood,” Weaver said. “I don’t like plastic stuff; I like wood. It lasts.”
Weaver and his grandkids spend time together chopping limbs in the backyard and varnishing it to prepare it for its second life as one of Weaver’s creations.
Coming out to events like Southern Revival Market Days gives Weaver a chance to meet people and find out what they like so he has an idea of more things he might make, he said.
Weaver hopes people enjoy the things he creates and that they become a staple in people’s homes, a talking piece, he said. He and his wife, Donna Weaver, affectionately call the business Pappy and Nana’s Piddlin.
“We love meeting people and passing along good value for the money,” Donna Weaver said. “We try to make it very cost conscious.”
Gail Nichols and Connie Reeves with Salt & Pepper Oilers set up a booth at the market days. They sell products made with Young Living essential oils. Reeves said they got involved with essential oils after meeting Mahal Minguez in Lufkin.
It was a hobby at first, but now it’s a full on business based on Ezekiel 47:12 — “The trees will grow … Their fruit will serve for food and their leaves for healing.”
“We’re new at this, and we were looking for ways to spread the benefits of God’s precious oils,” Nichols said.
They found the market days on Facebook and thought it would be a great opportunity, especially for a small town like Huntington.
Brandi and Karissa said they wanted to revive Huntington and bring the community together more than once a year, a place for small businesses or businesses without storefronts to sell locally and fellowship.
“It brings families together,” Karissa said. “For us, that’s just been such a cool thing to connect with them. Already, it’s like a hang out spot, and people have come in and said this feels like home.”
“Rodney and I have a lot of younger kids, and with church, we have our youth kids,” Brandi said. “To me, I don’t care if you’re 2 like our kids running around on the ground or if you’re 70, you can come in here and be comfortable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.