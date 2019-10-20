The median cost for rental households in Lufkin has gone up since 2008 while the median yearly earnings have decreased, a report by the Apartment List American Community Survey shows.
“The research shows that those struggling with affordability are not alone — far from it,” Igor Popov, the chief economist for Apartment List, said. “Housing is such a big expense that (those moving) now need to take rent trends into account.”
Renters looking to move to a new area for a job or educational opportunities need data like this to help them evaluate whether or not to make that change, he said.
The study broke down rental housing by the number of households, the overall cost burden rate, those living in a moderate cost burden rate, those in a severe cost burden rate, the median rent and the median renter’s income.
“A household is considered ‘cost burdened’ if it spends more than thirty percent of income on rent,” Popov said. “This is a broadly used term within the housing community. Once rent exceeds this threshold, it is assumed that the household may have to start making other financial sacrifices to afford rent, for example, spending less on food, medical care, et cetera.”
Lufkin’s cost burden of 53.5% ranks high in the region and state, he said.
It’s higher than the state rate of 48.8% for each of the largest metropolitan areas (Dallas/Fort-Worth, Houston, Austin, San Antonio and El Paso). It’s also higher than most of the neighboring areas (Tyler, Longview, Texarkana, Nacogdoches and Beaumont) except Huntsville, which had a rate of 65.8%, the study shows.
In 2008, there were 9,124 rental households in Lufkin. The median renter’s income was $35,238 and rent was $811 monthly.
Overall, the cost burden rate was 51.6%, the moderate cost burden rate was 24.5% and the severe cost burden rate was 27.1%.
In 2018 there were 9,656 rental households. The median renter’s income was $31,573 — down 10.4% — and the median rent was $849 monthly — up 4.7%.
“Declining incomes may seem counterintuitive because the Lufkin economy — driven by the oil industry — was so strong during this decade,” Popov said. “It is important to note that we’re just looking at renter incomes in this study.”
He said there are varying reasons why the income declined for renters over the decade. He gave one example, saying that the renters in that time could have started earning better wages and used the money to buy a home, removing them from the study and leaving the lower income earners.
The overall cost burden in 2018 was 53.5% — up 1.9%, the moderate cost burden rate was 29% — up 4.5% — and the severe cost burden was 24.5% — down 2.7%.
However, while there is a significant difference between 2008 and 2018, the same study shows that those rates are improving.
In 2017, the median renter’s income was $25,814 — 22.3% less than 2018 — while rent was $798 — 6.4% less.
The overall cost burden rate was 56.1% — 2.6 more than in 2018, the moderate cost burden rate was 29.9% — .9% more — and the severe cost burden rate was 26.2% — 1.7% more.
“As for the jump from 2017 to 2018, it’s hard to say what is driving a trend over such a short time period,” Popov said. “It could be that the renters are now earning better money but, unlike in the years prior, are no longer rushing to purchase homes.”
